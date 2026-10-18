QB Julian Sayin could miss several weeks after injury vs Indiana, says Ohio State coach Ryan Day

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin exited Saturday’s road matchup against Indiana after absorbing a hard hit and was later seen on the sideline with his arm in a sling.

Julian Sayin injury update

Julian Sayin walks off the field with his arm in a sling after defeating the Indiana Hoosiers. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Head coach Ryan Day confirmed after the Buckeyes’ 19-15 victory that Sayin is expected to be sidelined for several weeks after landing on his shoulder during a fourth-quarter hit.

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Sayin was brought down by Indiana’s Mario Landino on a first-down play in the fourth quarter, appearing to injure himself during the sack.

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{{^usCountry}} Ohio State called a timeout before taking the 21-year-old quarterback out of the game. He later came out of the visitors’ locker room at Memorial Stadium with his right arm supported by a sling. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ohio State called a timeout before taking the 21-year-old quarterback out of the game. He later came out of the visitors’ locker room at Memorial Stadium with his right arm supported by a sling. {{/usCountry}}

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Luke Fahey replaced Julian Sayin

With the Buckeyes in the middle of a crucial drive, freshman backup Luke Fahey stepped in to take over at quarterback after Sayin’s exit.

Sayin’s first-half performance

Sayin went into halftime with 147 passing yards on 10-of-21 completions, throwing one touchdown and one interception. Indiana’s defense also brought him down for two sacks before the break, consistently putting pressure on Ohio State’s passing attack.

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Despite the defensive pressure, Sayin helped the Buckeyes carry a 10-7 advantage into halftime. With just seven seconds left in the second quarter, he found running back Bo Jackson for a 2-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal, finishing off an 80-yard drive that spanned 15 plays.

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Fahey was thrust into a high-pressure role against an undefeated Indiana side. Ohio State entered the contest with a 5-1 overall record, while both teams were 3-0 in Big Ten play heading into Saturday’s matchup.

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Despite the setback, Ohio State held on to secure a 19-15 road victory.