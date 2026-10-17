Princewill Umanmielen suffers injury scare vs Mississippi State as LSU linebacker exits in first quarter

According to LSU’s radio broadcast, the 21-year-old was taken to the medical tent for evaluation of a possible head injury after hitting his head during the tackle that left him injured.

The ESPN broadcast later captured the defensive lineman leaving the field without assistance, though he seemed to be favoring his leg as he walked.

Umanmielen appeared to get hurt while bringing down an opponent during the opening quarter of LSU’s Saturday clash with Mississippi State. He stayed down for several minutes as the Tigers’ medical personnel examined him.

LSU continues to deal with injury concerns, as Princewill Umanmielen has become the latest Tigers player to go down during a game.

He later emerged from the medical tent a few minutes later and rejoined his teammates on the sideline.

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However he did not return to the field before the first half ended. After Umanmielen exited, LSU turned to redshirt junior Dylan Carpenter to fill his role on the edge.

Umanmielen’s impactful season at LSU The LSU linebacker had recorded 26 total tackles and eight sacks heading into Saturday’s top-25 clash.

He joined LSU this offseason, following head coach Lane Kiffin from Ole Miss to Baton Rouge after a breakout campaign last year in which he tallied nine sacks. His eight sacks this season rank second nationally.

LSU Tigers injury concern grows The Tigers were already without two defensive starters for Saturday’s matchup, with linebacker Whit Weeks sidelined by a leg injury and defensive back Dashawn Spears recovering from an ACL injury.

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LSU was also missing tight end Trey’Dez Green, who was out with a knee issue.