Dan Orlovsky's brother-in-law Federico Lascano dies unexpectedly; GoFundMe launched to support his family
Dan Orlovsky shared his brother-in-law Federico Lascano’s sudden death and asked for donations to support his sister and three nephews.
ESPN football analyst Dan Orlovsky has shared the news of his family’s sudden loss, revealing that his brother-in-law, Federico Lascano, died over the weekend. Lascano’s death has left behind Orlovsky’s sister, Christine Lascano, and their three sons, Brayden, 18, Cameron, 16, and Colton, 11. The cause of death has not been disclosed.
Orlovsky, 43, shared the news on Thursday, October 15, and asked people to support his sister and nephews as they deal with the loss. He also shared a GoFundMe fundraiser to help the family manage expenses and plan for the children’s future.
Dan Orlovsky asks for support for sister Christine Lascano and her three sons
In his message on X, Orlovsky spoke about the pain his sister and nephews are facing after losing Lascano. He also pointed to the financial challenges that can follow the sudden death of a family’s main partner and parent.
“There are no words to describe the heartbreak of losing a husband, a partner, and a father so suddenly,” Orlovsky wrote.
“In the midst of trying to process this devastating loss, my sister is now facing the overwhelming reality of navigating life as a solo parent and a single-income household, all while helping her boys cope with the loss of their dad.”
The ESPN analyst asked people to donate to the fundraiser or share its link to help the family through the difficult period.
“No family should have to face this kind of heartbreak, and no one should have to worry about how they will manage financially while trying to put the pieces of their lives back together,” he wrote.
“Thank you for showing up for my sister and my nephews when they need it most. Our family is heartbroken, but we are so grateful for the love and support surrounding them during this unimaginable time.”
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Dan Orlovsky’s GoFundMe fundraiser seeks $100,000 for family
Orlovsky shared the fundraiser to help Christine Lascano and her sons cover household expenses and other costs following Federico Lascano’s death. The money is also intended to help with the boys’ future education.
As of Thursday morning, the GoFundMe campaign had raised more than $65,000 toward its $100,000 target, according to the New York Post.
Lascano had been in a relationship with Orlovsky’s sister since their college years. No further details about his death were shared in the announcement.
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Dan Orlovsky’s NFL career before ESPN
Orlovsky played professional football for 12 years after the Detroit Lions selected him in the fifth round of the 2005 NFL Draft. He played for the Lions, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams during his NFL career.
He retired in 2017 and joined ESPN the following year as an analyst covering the NFL and college football.
Orlovsky later signed a multi-year contract extension with ESPN in 2025. He regularly appears on shows including NFL Live, Get Up and First Take.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More