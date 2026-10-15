Tanner McKee could be Eagles backup QB after Jalen Hurts out due to superficial blood clot

The Philadelphia Eagles could turn to Tanner McKee at quarterback after Jalen Hurts was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers due to a superficial blood clot in his leg, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported. Tanner McKee #16 of the Philadelphia Eagles pictured. (Getty Images via AFP)

What happened to Jalen Hurts? The Philadelphia Eagles announced Thursday that Hurts would miss Sunday's home game against the Carolina Panthers after a follow-up ultrasound revealed movement in a small, superficial blood clot in his leg.

"On Thursday, October 8th, Jalen visited the training room after practice requesting treatment for his calf. He informed the medical staff he had been cleated during the Rams game on October 4th. This was his first treatment session for the calf injury following the game, after having practiced in full both Wednesday and Thursday. On Friday, Jalen received treatment, practiced in full, and was added to the practice report.

“Out of an abundance of caution, an ultrasound was performed on Saturday following the team's flight to London and walkthrough. The ultrasound revealed a superficial blood clot. Our medical staff and doctors in London reviewed the results and concluded that activity and mobility were important and that Jalen could safely play. Doctors recommended a follow-up ultrasound within 72 hours of the game and the return flight to Philadelphia.”

Hurts played without limitation in the game and received treatment on Monday and Tuesday before participating fully in Wednesday's practice.

"On Wednesday night, a follow-up ultrasound revealed movement in the small blood clot," the Eagles said in a statement. "Jalen will be out for Sunday's game vs. the Panthers as we determine the appropriate course of treatment. His health and safety are our highest priority."

Also Read: Why are the Rams releasing Harrison Mevis? Reason explained as Los Angeles signs Blake Grupe

Tanner McKee could fill in at quarterback Backup quarterback Tanner McKee is expected to take over under center on Sunday as the Eagles (2-3) look to snap a three-game losing streak against the Panthers (2-2), according to Reuters.

McKee, 26, has yet to appear in a game this season. Across six career appearances, including two starts, he has thrown for 597 yards, five touchdowns and one interception.

Also Read: Why has NFL suspended Montez Sweat? When can the Bears' DE return from suspension? Explained