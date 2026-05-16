List of top NFL, NBA and NCAA stars mentioned in Drake's Iceman- Jalen Hurts to LeBron

Drake packed his newly released album Iceman with references to several top athletes, name-dropping the likes of Jalen Hurts, LeBron James, Stephen Curry and others. The album, released alongside two others named Maid of Honour and Habibti, quickly climbed streaming charts Friday morning. Drake namedropped LeBron James and Jalen Hurts in his latest album (AP and AFP)

Across multiple tracks, Drake referenced NFL quarterbacks, NBA superstars, retired legends and even NCAA champions as fans immediately began dissecting the lyrics online.

Jalen Hurts gets major Drake shoutout One of the biggest NFL mentions came on the track “Make Them Pay,” where Drake referenced Jalen Hurts.

The song also included a nod to former NBA guard Gilbert Arenas. “Inside arenas like Gilbert Arenas,” Drake rapped on the track.

LeBron James, Stephen Curry among NBA stars referenced Several lyrics throughout Iceman appeared to point toward LeBron James.

On “Make Them Remember,” Drake rapped: “I shouldn't even be shocked to see you in that arena, because you always made your career off of switching teams up."

Fans also linked the following lines to James: “Please stop asking what's going on with 23 and me,” and “he's not, it's in my DNA,” which some interpreted as references to James’ famous No 23 jersey and his public support of Kendrick Lamar during the Drake-Lamar feud.

Stephen Curry also earned a mention “Back when they was asking about where Davidson was at… now everybody got a blue 30 on they back,” Drake said, referencing Curry’s college career at Davidson College and his iconic No. 30 jersey.

Kobe Bryant, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving also referenced The album trilogy included multiple nods to basketball icons past and present. On “National Treasure,” Drake paid tribute to late NBA legend Kobe Bryant with the line:

“R.I.P. Kobe.”

Maid of Honour featured references to both Michael Jordan and Kevin Durant on the song “Q&A.” Meanwhile, “Janice STFU” appeared to mention both Wilt Chamberlain and Kyrie Irving.

“Kept it a hundred on paper like Wilt,” Drake rapped before adding: “I might just tell Ky get another small price 'cause he kept it one hundred.”

Former NBA guard Muggsy Bogues also received a surprise shoutout. “And Muggsy Bogues dunked for once, even I'm a bit amazed,” Drake said on “Make Them Remember.”

NCAA champions also receive nod Drake’s sports references were not limited to professional athletes. The rapper seemingly referenced the Florida Gators men's basketball national championship run in “What Did I Miss?”

“…natty like a Florida Gator,” Drake rapped. The lyric quickly caught attention among college basketball fans after Florida’s recent NCAA success.

Athletes react as albums dominate charts Several athletes publicly reacted to the release shortly after the albums dropped online.

Among the stars responding were Trae Young, Maxx Crosby, Kyle Hamilton, Nick Richards and Cam Heyward.