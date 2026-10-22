Rangers legend Ron Duguay dies at 69 after cancer battle as girlfriend shares heartfelt tribute

Ron Duguay, the former NHL player and New York Rangers legend, has died at 69 following a battle with colon cancer. His girlfriend, Sarah Palin, announced his passing on social media Thursday.

Duguay's girlfriend shares heartfelt tribute

Ron Duguay, the former NHL player and New York Rangers legend, passed away at 69. (AP Photo)

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“It’s with a shattered heart, but also deep peace knowing Ron is with Jesus now. He fought so hard. Love never ends,” Palin wrote on X.

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Her post featured a smiling photograph of Duguay on the ice and confirmed that he “passed away peacefully on October 22, 2026 after a hard fought battle with cancer.”

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{{^usCountry}} It also noted that details of “a celebration of life” would be shared at a later date. Rangers mourn loss of franchise icon {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It also noted that details of “a celebration of life” would be shared at a later date. Rangers mourn loss of franchise icon {{/usCountry}}

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Duguay spent eight seasons with the New York Rangers across two separate stints. His first run with the franchise lasted from 1977 to 1983 and included a trip to the 1979 Stanley Cup Final, where the Rangers fell to the Montreal Canadiens in five games. He returned for another two-season spell from 1986 to 1988.

Across 499 games with New York, Duguay recorded 164 goals and 176 assists, totaling 340 points. The Rangers also issued a statement mourning the loss of the franchise icon and paying tribute to his legacy.

“The New York Rangers organization mourns the loss of Ron Duguay, one of the most popular players in franchise history. Ron’s signature skating style—with his hair flowing as he moved down the ice—captivated The Garden Faithful, and his skill, tenacity, and charisma earned him the admiration of all New Yorkers,” the team said.

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The statement concluded by extending condolences to Duguay’s family and friends.

Duguay’s legacy with the Rangers

Duguay continues to share the Rangers’ franchise record for the quickest goal from the opening faceoff, scoring just nine seconds into a game against the Philadelphia Flyers on April 6, 1980.

He thrived at Madison Square Garden, where his on-ice performances and magnetic personality helped him become a fan favorite and a well-known figure across New York.

Trade to Detroit sparked career revival

The Canadian's first stint with the Rangers ended in 1983 when Detroit acquired him in a trade as he was going through a dip in form. He became part of the Red Wings’ resurgence in the early 1980s under then-general manager Jimmy Devellano.

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During the 1983-84 season, Duguay ranked fourth on Detroit with 33 goals and 47 assists, finishing third on the team with 80 points. He improved the following year, placing second among the Wings with 38 goals, 51 assists and 89 points. His assist and point totals marked career highs.

The Red Wings also issued a statement honoring Duguay following his passing.

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At the 1986 trade deadline, Detroit traded Duguay to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for Doug Shedden. He also went on to play for the Penguins and the Los Angeles Kings.

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Across 864 regular-season games in his NHL career, Duguay recorded 620 points, including 274 goals and 346 assists. He added 53 points, with 31 goals and 22 assists, in 89 Stanley Cup Playoff appearances.