Penguins' Ben Kindel hospitalized after medical episode on flight, details on what happened unclear
Pittsburgh Penguins center Ben Kindel suffered a medical episode on a flight from Salt Lake City and is conscious, alert, and stable in the hospital.
The National Hockey League (NHL) team Pittsburgh Penguins announced that their center Ben Kindel suffered a medical episode aboard a flight while he was flying out of Salt Lake City in Utah on Tuesday afternoon.
The Pittsburgh Penguins said in a statement that Kindel is stable after a “medical episode" and has been hospitalized. He was attended to by the team medical staff aboard the plane as the plane rerouted to the Salt Lake City from where it had departed. An ambulance was waiting for the 19-year-old at the airport which took him to the hospital for treatment.
"Ben is conscious, alert and in stable condition," the team said in a statement. The team added that the team physician, Dr. Dharmesh Vyas of UPMC before the plane could land and he could undergo further evaluation.
"The health and safety of out players, as well as the privacy of their families, are out top priority. The team will provide more updates when appropriate.
Notably, the team described what happened to Ben Kindel as only as "medical episode." No further details about the condition that Kindel suffered were released.
According to Pittsburgh Hockey Now, the Pittsburgh Penguins team was scheduled to practice in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, but it is unclear if they eventually flew back to Pittsburgh. The practice is scheduled at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry.
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More