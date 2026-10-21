Paul George’s historic debut gives Celtics fans reason to cheer despite Pistons loss

Paul George made an immediate impact in his Boston Celtics debut against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday, setting a new franchise record before the third quarter had even concluded. Paul George made an immediate impact in his Boston Celtics debut against the Detroit Pistons. (AP Photo)

Paul George sets Celtics debut record The veteran forward scored 31 points in his first 20 minutes on the court, delivering a standout performance in the season opener. George continued to produce as the game progressed, reaching 38 points with about a minute remaining in the second half.

He finished the night shooting 12-of-21 from the field and 7-of-12 from beyond the arc. His 31-point outburst in his first 20 minutes also established a new Celtics franchise mark for a debut.

George, 36, appeared to find his rhythm playing alongside Jayson Tatum, hinting at the potential of their partnership in Boston. If he can avoid further injury setbacks, the duo could help the Celtics remain competitive among the Eastern Conference’s top teams. However, George’s recent injury history remains a concern despite his impressive start.

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During the second quarter against Detroit, George also moved into eighth place on the NBA’s all-time three-pointers list. He surpassed Kyle Korver by making his 2,451st career three-pointer and is now chasing Reggie Miller, who ranks seventh with 2,560.

Fans react to George’s impressive debut George’s historic first outing in a Celtics uniform drew plenty of praise on social media, with fans and NBA observers applauding his scoring display and all-around impact.

NBA insider Brett Siegel highlighted the statement George made in his first game, tweeting, “Paul George is sending a HUGE first game statement to everyone right now.”

Another user pointed to the criticism George had faced in recent months, posting, “Paul George has been listening to everyone calling him washed for months He’s responded with an All-NBA performance.”