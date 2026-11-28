India wants to be recognised as the world's technology powerhouse. Its leadership celebrates digital transformation, UPI, expanding technology and India's role in international outsourcing. But there is another side. India has become an important base for telecommunications fraud, with operators targeting people in the US, Britain and elsewhere through impersonation, technical-support and financial scams. Cyber frauds (Shutterstock)

This is no longer simply a matter of individuals making fraudulent calls. It is an organised industry involving recruitment networks, specialised call centres, technological infrastructure, money mules and cross-border movement of stolen money. The consequences extend beyond victims' losses, raising questions about India's ability to regulate its digital economy and protect international consumers.

A global technology partner cannot ignore the reputational costs of an international scam economy.

Government figures show the scale of the wider problem. India's National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal recorded 19.18 lakh financial cyber-fraud complaints in 2024, involving reported losses of ₹22,848 crore. In 2025, complaints rose to 24.02 lakh, with losses of ₹22,495 crore. These figures cover all financial cyber fraud, not just fraudulent call centres, but reveal the scale of the ecosystem in which telecom-enabled scams operate.

In August 2025, the Enforcement Directorate investigated an illegal call-centre operation in Delhi and the National Capital Region that primarily targeted Americans. The agency said the accused had allegedly defrauded victims of $15 million between November 2022 and April 2024. The money passed through more than 200 bank accounts; assets exceeding ₹100 crore were identified as alleged proceeds.

The labour market is another dimension. India produces millions of young graduates, but stable employment commensurate with their skills remains unevenly available. The Periodic Labour Force Survey for 2025 puts unemployment among people aged 15–29 at 9.9 per cent, rising to 13.6% in urban areas. These figures do not measure underemployment or insecure work.

A young person with English proficiency, basic computer skills and customer-service experience can be recruited into an operation that resembles a legitimate business. They work to scripts and targets, but the customer is being deceived.

A June 2026 study by Paul Gilmour and co-authors, “India's Call-Center Frauds: A Neocolonial Perspective on Organized Crime”, published in Social Sciences, examines how fraudulent call centres exploit global inequalities, outsourcing arrangements and the appeal of quick financial gains. It also identifies weak policing, local corruption and inadequate victim support as factors allowing these operations to flourish.

The study examines how precarious work and exploitative outsourcing intersect with criminal recruitment. It does not establish that unemployment causes fraud. Most unemployed young people do not become scammers, and economic hardship cannot excuse organised crime. Responsibility rests with those who organise and profit from these operations. But ignoring labour-market conditions leaves part of the recruitment story unexplained.

The government cannot claim ignorance. The Department of Telecommunications' Annual Report 2024–25 recorded the disconnection of 2.67 crore mobile connections taken fraudulently and involved in cybercrime. It also reported 71,000 point-of-sale SIM agents blacklisted, 365 FIRs registered and approximately 11 lakh bank and payment-wallet accounts frozen. These are broader telecom-related cybercrime figures, not call-centre-specific statistics.

In July 2026, the ministry of communications told Parliament that more than 88 lakh suspicious connections had been disconnected after failing ASTR reverification. Another 50.90 lakh connections had been disconnected following analysis of suspected fraudulent communications reported through Sanchar Saathi. These figures should not be added as unique connections; the government has not established that their populations are mutually exclusive.

But how many people have actually been arrested and prosecuted for running fraudulent call centres?

A review of publicly reported enforcement actions identifies at least 64 arrests across seven operations between August 2024 and November 2026. These include 28 arrests in two Faridabad call centres in 2024; six CBI arrests in a 2025 operation against call centres targeting Japanese citizens; five arrests in Nashik in August 2025; six arrests in the CBI-FBI investigation into an international fraud network; 11 arrests by Delhi Police in September 2026; one key accused arrested in an Ahmedabad-based syndicate; and seven ED arrests in a November 2026 investigation.

This is an independently compiled tally of publicly reported cases, not an official national figure. It does not establish how many of those arrested were principal operators, how many were subsequently chargesheeted or convicted, or whether the criminal networks were permanently dismantled. Separately, Panchkula police detained 85 people working in three suspected fraudulent call centres in August 2025; detention is not the same as arrest or prosecution.

The ministry of home affairs reported in July 2026 that its Pratibimb module had facilitated more than 29,837 arrests. But this figure covers cybercrime broadly and does not identify how many involved fraudulent international call centres.

There is no consolidated national figure for prosecutions, convictions or permanently dismantled fraudulent call-centre operations. That absence is itself an accountability problem. The government publishes SIM-disconnection figures, but no comparable accounting of whether criminal businesses and organisers have been put out of operation.

A raid does not prove permanent disruption: networks can move, acquire new connections and recruit again. In September 2026, the ED found three operational fraudulent call centres in Patiala and Pune, employing approximately 220 people. By November 4, seven people had been arrested. Their continued operation despite years of enforcement illustrates the limits of disconnection drives.

India's outsourcing industry depends on international confidence. American and European companies outsource customer support, technical assistance and financial services to India partly because of its English-speaking workforce and established service sector. Fraudulent call centres exploit these advantages.

A scammer impersonating a bank employee or government official borrows the credibility Indian service providers have built over decades. A victim who loses thousands of dollars may not distinguish a criminal operation from a genuine Indian business.

In February 2026, the FBI said approximately 660 Americans had reported losses totalling $48.78 million from government-impersonation and technical-support scams linked to call-centre operations in India. A joint investigation led to the CBI dismantling the operations in December 2025 and arresting six Indian nationals who led the criminal syndicates.

Though the entire outsourcing industry cannot be held responsible, these networks can damage legitimate businesses and India's position in global services supply chains.

The response must go beyond technological fixes and periodic raids. The government should investigate the business structures behind fraudulent call centres, trace their proceeds, examine recruitment agencies and SIM distributors, and hold intermediaries or officials accountable where evidence establishes complicity. It should publish annual figures distinguishing arrests, chargesheets, prosecutions and convictions, and disclose how many operations have been shut down and whether their networks have resurfaced.

It must also confront the employment question. Decent work, vocational training and better entry-level jobs will not eliminate cybercrime. But a secure digital economy cannot be built while labour-market vulnerabilities are ignored.

A digital economy's credibility is measured not only by how many people it connects or transactions it processes, but by how effectively it protects users at home and abroad. For the government, Digital India must mean more than infrastructure and international branding. It must mean accountability, consumer protection and the rule of law. Otherwise, India's reputation for digital innovation risks being accompanied by a growing reputation for digital deception.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Aayush Soni, communications consultant and a columnist on media, technology and policy.