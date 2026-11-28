Delhi turns into Christmas wonderland: 5 Xmas markets to shop, sip and savour
The fairy lights are untangled and the cinnamon aroma is officially in the air, as Delhi’s December calendar gets stacked with Christmas pop-ups.
Whether you are hunting for mindful Secret Santa finds, craving authentic European winter eats, or looking for a weekend spot where you and your pawsome friend can wear a reindeer antler in peace, here’s your fix!
Melted raclette, rösti & old-world charm
Kicking off Capital’s Christmas season early, this much-loved carnival will transform Nyaya Marg into a twinkling European Christmas lane complete with pine garlands and fairy-lit wooden chalets. An undisputed crowd-puller, it’s here that a Swiss Chalet can be experienced, while you get served bubbling melted raclette, crispy rösti, warm cinnamon cookies, and spiced mulled wine. Alongside are boutique lifestyle stalls. Maya Tissafi, Ambassador of Switzerland to India, says, “It is a great pleasure to welcome our Indian friends to the Christmas Market at the Embassy of Switzerland. This is a special weekend for the Swiss. November 29 is the first Sunday of Advent, the day we light the first candle and start counting down to Christmas. In Switzerland, this is when the season truly begins. Only weeks ago, India celebrated Diwali, when countless lamps affirmed that light prevails. Advent speaks the same language in its own way, with candles lit one by one in anticipation of Christmas. We are delighted to bring a little of that shared spirit to New Delhi.”
What: Swiss-German Christkindl Market 2026
Where: Embassy of Switzerland, 3-E, Nyaya Marg, Chanakyapuri
When: November 27 to 29
Timing: November 27 (6pm to 9pm); November 28 (11am to 6pm); November 29 (11am to 5pm)
Entry: ₹499 (Free for children under 14)
Of tarot readings & pet-friendly winter fiesta
Moving to a sprawling new playground at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, this event is for anyone everyone who wants to invoke the holiday spirit by shopping and yet get served with a side of mulled wine, chilled beer, and cosy aesthetic corners. There will be 80 stalls stocking scented candles, knitwear, and quirky Secret Santa finds, as the two-day pop-up mixes things up with tarot card readings, wellness sessions, Santa meet-and-greets, and an open-air policy that welcomes pets, meaning you don’t have to leave your golden retriever behind while you browse. “We’re in our fifth edition now and shifted to JLN Stadium specifically because we were seeing four to five thousand people a day, plus dozens of doggos in their cute Santa sweaters and needed way more room,” shares Geet Nagi, organiser.
What: The Sorbet Soirée Christmas Market
Where: Lawn, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Gate 1), Lodhi Road
When: December 19 and 20
Timing: 11am to 9pm
Entry: ₹199 (Free for children under 12)
Snowfall zones & elf parades
If your weekend motto is ‘Go big or go home then be at the Christmas edition of this popular flea market packs an entire winter carnival into JLN Stadium. With over 300 indie shopping stalls and 50-plus food and beverage counters, this is where Gen Z flocks for thrift finds, quirky stocking stuffers, DIY craft workshops, and non-stop live gigs. To dial up the December drama, the festival also features dedicated artificial snowfall zones, roaming elf parades, and carol sing-alongs that turn the stadium grounds into a high-energy party. “With 300-plus indie stalls, artificial snowfall zones, and hourly elf parades, it’s designed like an all-day festival rather than a quick flea market. Over 20,000 people walk through our gates across the weekend, and by evening the live music arena and hot chocolate counters are completely packed,” says a member of the organising team.
What: Boho Bazaar Christmas Edition
Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Gate 14), Lodhi Road
When: December 19 and 20
Timing: Noon to 10pm
Entry: ₹399 onwards (Available on Skillbox)
Mindful gifting and global street eats
For shoppers tired of mass-produced plastic tinsel, this mela will turn the diplomatic enclave’s historic gardens into a showcase for over 120 women-led and sustainable Indian brands. Expect stalls brimming with handwoven Ladakhi and Kashmiri textiles, earthy Uttarakhand weaves, handcrafted paper from Rajasthan and Gujarat, and small-batch pottery, paired with a global food court serving Turkish treats, live Japanese sushi counters, Korean comfort food, and wood-fired pizzas. “We’ve brought together over 120 women-led labels from Ladakh to Gujarat so people can buy directly from the makers instead of picking up mass-produced stuff. Last year we crossed nearly 8,000 visitors over the weekend, and by 2pm the sushi and Turkish food counters barely get a breather,” says Himanshu Pal, organiser.
What: Christmas Earth Mela 2026
Where: Embassy of Italy Lawns, 50-E, Chandragupta Marg, Chanakyapuri
When: December 12 and 13
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: ₹300 onwards
The merry in making a difference
A Christmas market with a whole lot of heart, this annual fête brings together neurodiverse students, artisans, designers, NGOs and homegrown brands. Shop for handcrafted festive décor and winter wear, cheer on students of Tamana as they perform, join the Christmas parade and sing along to your favourite carols. Dr Shayama Chona, president, Tamana, says, “We’ve been doing this for almost 20 years, and seeing over five thousand Delhiites show up each winter to cheer the kids on and shop out their stalls is what keeps the carnival growing.”
What: Tamana Winter Carnival 2026
Where: British High Commissioner’s Residence, 2 Rajaji Marg
When: December 12
Timing: 10am to 6.30pm
Entry: Free (@tamana_carnival on Instagram for pre-registration invites)
But wait, there’s myrrh...
27th German Christmas Market
Where: PSOI Lawns, Vinay Marg, Chanakyapuri
When: December 13 and 14
Timing: 11am to 7pm
Entry: ₹350
London Market Exhibitions – winter edit
Where: DLF Club 4, Gurugram
When: December 6
Timing: 11am onwards to 8pm
Entry: Free
Christmas Market
Where: The Claridges, APJ Abdul Kalam Road
When: December 19
Timing: Noon to 8pm
Entry: Free
The Great Christmas Carnival 2026
Where: Excelsior American School, Sector 43, Golf Course Road, Gurugram
When: December 19
Timing: 11am to 5pm
Entry: Free (Pre-registration: AllEvents)
Ikigai Christmas Carnival and Food Festival 2026
Where: Ikigai Farm, Noida
When: December 20
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: ₹149 onwards
Mount Carmel School Christmas Carnival 2026
Where: DDA Ground, Sector 22, Dwarka
When: December 5
Timing: 11am to 6pm
Entry: @Mountecarmelschoolofficial on Instagram for updates
Christmas Carnival
Where: Seven Seas Hotel, Sector 3, Rohini
When: December 17
Timing: 11am to 8pm
Entry: Free
Konnekt and Anthem: Christmas Open Air Market & Fest
Where: Dirty Good, One Golden Mile, Netaji Nagar
When: December 26 and 27
Timing: 8pm to 1am
Entry: ₹944 (Available on District)