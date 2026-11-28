Whether you are hunting for mindful Secret Santa finds, craving authentic European winter eats, or looking for a weekend spot where you and your pawsome friend can wear a reindeer antler in peace, here’s your fix! Upcoming Christmas markets across the city are all set to add to the festive charm. more

Melted raclette, rösti & old-world charm

Kicking off Capital’s Christmas season early, this much-loved carnival will transform Nyaya Marg into a twinkling European Christmas lane complete with pine garlands and fairy-lit wooden chalets. An undisputed crowd-puller, it’s here that a Swiss Chalet can be experienced, while you get served bubbling melted raclette, crispy rösti, warm cinnamon cookies, and spiced mulled wine. Alongside are boutique lifestyle stalls. Maya Tissafi, Ambassador of Switzerland to India, says, “It is a great pleasure to welcome our Indian friends to the Christmas Market at the Embassy of Switzerland. This is a special weekend for the Swiss. November 29 is the first Sunday of Advent, the day we light the first candle and start counting down to Christmas. In Switzerland, this is when the season truly begins. Only weeks ago, India celebrated Diwali, when countless lamps affirmed that light prevails. Advent speaks the same language in its own way, with candles lit one by one in anticipation of Christmas. We are delighted to bring a little of that shared spirit to New Delhi.”

What: Swiss-German Christkindl Market 2026

Where: Embassy of Switzerland, 3-E, Nyaya Marg, Chanakyapuri

When: November 27 to 29

Timing: November 27 (6pm to 9pm); November 28 (11am to 6pm); November 29 (11am to 5pm)

Entry: ₹499 (Free for children under 14)

Of tarot readings & pet-friendly winter fiesta

Moving to a sprawling new playground at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, this event is for anyone everyone who wants to invoke the holiday spirit by shopping and yet get served with a side of mulled wine, chilled beer, and cosy aesthetic corners. There will be 80 stalls stocking scented candles, knitwear, and quirky Secret Santa finds, as the two-day pop-up mixes things up with tarot card readings, wellness sessions, Santa meet-and-greets, and an open-air policy that welcomes pets, meaning you don’t have to leave your golden retriever behind while you browse. “We’re in our fifth edition now and shifted to JLN Stadium specifically because we were seeing four to five thousand people a day, plus dozens of doggos in their cute Santa sweaters and needed way more room,” shares Geet Nagi, organiser.

What: The Sorbet Soirée Christmas Market

Where: Lawn, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Gate 1), Lodhi Road

When: December 19 and 20

Timing: 11am to 9pm

Entry: ₹199 (Free for children under 12)

Snowfall zones & elf parades

If your weekend motto is ‘Go big or go home then be at the Christmas edition of this popular flea market packs an entire winter carnival into JLN Stadium. With over 300 indie shopping stalls and 50-plus food and beverage counters, this is where Gen Z flocks for thrift finds, quirky stocking stuffers, DIY craft workshops, and non-stop live gigs. To dial up the December drama, the festival also features dedicated artificial snowfall zones, roaming elf parades, and carol sing-alongs that turn the stadium grounds into a high-energy party. “With 300-plus indie stalls, artificial snowfall zones, and hourly elf parades, it’s designed like an all-day festival rather than a quick flea market. Over 20,000 people walk through our gates across the weekend, and by evening the live music arena and hot chocolate counters are completely packed,” says a member of the organising team.

What: Boho Bazaar Christmas Edition

Where: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Gate 14), Lodhi Road

When: December 19 and 20

Timing: Noon to 10pm

Entry: ₹399 onwards (Available on Skillbox)

Mindful gifting and global street eats For shoppers tired of mass-produced plastic tinsel, this mela will turn the diplomatic enclave’s historic gardens into a showcase for over 120 women-led and sustainable Indian brands. Expect stalls brimming with handwoven Ladakhi and Kashmiri textiles, earthy Uttarakhand weaves, handcrafted paper from Rajasthan and Gujarat, and small-batch pottery, paired with a global food court serving Turkish treats, live Japanese sushi counters, Korean comfort food, and wood-fired pizzas. “We’ve brought together over 120 women-led labels from Ladakh to Gujarat so people can buy directly from the makers instead of picking up mass-produced stuff. Last year we crossed nearly 8,000 visitors over the weekend, and by 2pm the sushi and Turkish food counters barely get a breather,” says Himanshu Pal, organiser.

What: Christmas Earth Mela 2026

Where: Embassy of Italy Lawns, 50-E, Chandragupta Marg, Chanakyapuri

When: December 12 and 13

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: ₹300 onwards

The merry in making a difference A Christmas market with a whole lot of heart, this annual fête brings together neurodiverse students, artisans, designers, NGOs and homegrown brands. Shop for handcrafted festive décor and winter wear, cheer on students of Tamana as they perform, join the Christmas parade and sing along to your favourite carols. Dr Shayama Chona, president, Tamana, says, “We’ve been doing this for almost 20 years, and seeing over five thousand Delhiites show up each winter to cheer the kids on and shop out their stalls is what keeps the carnival growing.”

What: Tamana Winter Carnival 2026

Where: British High Commissioner’s Residence, 2 Rajaji Marg

When: December 12

Timing: 10am to 6.30pm

Entry: Free (@tamana_carnival on Instagram for pre-registration invites)

But wait, there’s myrrh... 27th German Christmas Market Where: PSOI Lawns, Vinay Marg, Chanakyapuri

When: December 13 and 14

Timing: 11am to 7pm

Entry: ₹350

London Market Exhibitions – winter edit Where: DLF Club 4, Gurugram

When: December 6

Timing: 11am onwards to 8pm

Entry: Free

Christmas Market Where: The Claridges, APJ Abdul Kalam Road

When: December 19

Timing: Noon to 8pm

Entry: Free

The Great Christmas Carnival 2026 Where: Excelsior American School, Sector 43, Golf Course Road, Gurugram

When: December 19

Timing: 11am to 5pm

Entry: Free (Pre-registration: AllEvents)

Ikigai Christmas Carnival and Food Festival 2026 Where: Ikigai Farm, Noida

When: December 20

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: ₹149 onwards

Mount Carmel School Christmas Carnival 2026 Where: DDA Ground, Sector 22, Dwarka

When: December 5

Timing: 11am to 6pm

Entry: @Mountecarmelschoolofficial on Instagram for updates

Christmas Carnival Where: Seven Seas Hotel, Sector 3, Rohini

When: December 17

Timing: 11am to 8pm

Entry: Free

Konnekt and Anthem: Christmas Open Air Market & Fest

Where: Dirty Good, One Golden Mile, Netaji Nagar

When: December 26 and 27

Timing: 8pm to 1am

Entry: ₹944 (Available on District)