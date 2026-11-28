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180 years ago, Nikolai Gogol asked readers to help shape Dead Souls. Now AI has continued his unfinished novel
In 1846, Nikolai Gogol invited readers to suggest ideas for Dead Souls, which AI continued nearly two centuries later.
A Russian artificial intelligence (AI) model has produced its own version of the unfinished second volume of Nikolai Gogol’s literary masterpiece Dead Souls, more than 170 years after the author's death. Interestingly, long before technology attempted to continue his work, Gogol himself had turned to his readers for suggestions on how the novel's characters could develop and what might happen to them as the story progressed.
In 1846, four years after the publication of the first volume of Dead Souls, Gogol made an unusual appeal to readers in the preface to its second edition.
When Gogol invited readers to contribute ideas
According to the English translation of the preface, Gogol acknowledged that his understanding of Russian society was limited and that his portrayal of certain aspects of life might not have been entirely accurate.
The author attributed several shortcomings in the book to his own inexperience and lack of time. He urged readers “to act also as my corrector”.
However, his appeal went beyond correcting errors. Gogol also sought suggestions from readers who could imagine his characters in different situations and explore how their lives might unfold.
He asked them to consider “what, to judge from the beginnings of each character, ought to have become of that character later”.
The original Russian text, available in the Russian Virtual Library, also reveals that Gogol provided detailed instructions on how readers could send their observations to him through the universities of Moscow and St Petersburg.
AI attempts to continue Gogol’s unfinished novel
Gogol had intended Dead Souls to comprise three volumes. However, he burnt part of his manuscript shortly before his death in 1852, leaving the literary masterpiece unfinished.
(Also read: Russian AI model finishes volume 2 of Nikolai Gogol's 'Dead Souls')
GigaChat, an AI model developed by Russian banking and technology conglomerate Sber, has created its own version of the second volume. Titled Dead Souls: Revival, the book is the result of a collaborative effort involving linguists, engineers and historians.
While Gogol's 1846 appeal was an invitation to offer suggestions rather than complete the novel on his behalf, it presents a striking historical parallel. Nearly two centuries after the author asked readers to imagine what might happen to his characters, an AI model has offered its own interpretation of their literary journey.