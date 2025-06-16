Riley Gaines announces pregnancy, reveals baby bump amid feud with Simone Biles

Former NCAA swimmer and conservative activist Riley Gaines surprised fans over the weekend by announcing that she’s expecting her first child. During an event on June 14, Gaines, 25, shared that she and her husband, Louis Barker, are set to welcome a baby girl. But the moment wasn’t just about family joy. Riley Gaines reveals baby bump while addressing feud with Simone Biles.(rileygbarker/Instagram)

However, she is not done trading barbs with Olympic legend Simone Biles. It also carried a pointed reference to her ongoing feud with Biles, a spat that began after Gaines made anti-transgender remarks online.

Gaines' jab at Biles revealed the bump

Addressing the audience, Gaines recounted how Biles had called her “truly sick” following her comments about trans athletes. Then, the former swimmer recounted another post by Biles, who told her to “bully someone your own size, which would ironically be a man.”

“How many men do you know that have this?” she asked, before revealing her baby bump on stage. The move drew loud cheers and applause from the crowd.

Riley Gaines’ pregnancy announcement

Later, Gaines and Barker, who got married in 2022, took to Instagram to share the pregnancy news. In a photo with a horse and sonogram pictures, she wrote, “Surprise! We're 26 weeks pregnant! God is SO good all the time.”

In a separate post on X, she added, “There’s something so special and providential about having a little girl. She’s everything I’ve been fighting for & the little girl we’ve prayed over for years, praise God.”

The feud that keeps growing

According to People, the war of words between Biles and Gaines started with a social media post by the Minnesota State High School League, celebrating a transgender athlete’s softball championship win. Gaines commented, “To be expected when your star player is a boy,” referring to pitcher Marissa Rothenberger.

Biles publicly slammed the post and called out Gaines for her remarks. What began as an ideological disagreement has now morphed into a public spat marked by sarcasm, veiled insults, and, now, pregnancy reveals.

