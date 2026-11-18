Grand Theft Auto VI has made an early impact ahead of its release, earning eight nominations at The Game Awards 2026, including a spot in the coveted Game of the Year category. The Rockstar title is eligible for this year's awards, with the nomination window closing on November 21 at 12 am ET, according to the official eligibility rules.

GTA VI earns eight nominations at The Game Awards 2026. (REUTERS)

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Alongside its Game of the Year nomination, GTA VI is also in contention for Best Game Direction, Best Narrative and Best Audio Design. Another notable nomination came in the Best Performance category, where Manni L. Perez received recognition for her work in the game.

Six games compete for Game of the Year

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Six titles are competing for the Game of the Year award: Grand Theft Auto VI, 007 First Light, Control Resonant, Phantom Blade Zero, Resident Evil Requiem and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time. Nintendo’s 2026 remake of Zelda is also a major contributor to the publisher’s total of 12 nominations.

Deep Dive How many nominations did GTA 6 receive at The Game Awards 2026? GTA 6 received eight nominations, including Game of the Year. Its nominations span creative, technical and performance categories. Which categories is GTA 6 nominated for at The Game Awards 2026? GTA 6 is nominated for Game of the Year, Best Game Direction, Best Narrative, Best Audio Design, Best Art Direction, Best Action/Adventure, Best Score and Music, and Best Performance. How are winners chosen at The Game Awards 2026? The final results combine jury and public votes: the jury accounts for 90% of the tally, while public votes make up the remaining 10%. Voting is open through the official Game Awards website until 9 pm ET on December 9.

Meanwhile, GTA VI’s remaining seven nods come in technical, creative and performance categories, giving the game several opportunities to take home awards even if it misses out on the top honor.

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GTA VI has secured nominations across eight categories at The Game Awards 2026. The full list, including Manni L. Perez’s recognition for Best Performance, is as follows:

Best Art Direction

Best Action/Adventure

Best Performance — Manni L. Perez

Best Narrative

Game of the Year

Best Audio Design

Best Score and Music

Best Game Direction

Other leading contenders

Among the other leading contenders, Control Resonant and Resident Evil Requiem have each received eight nominations. Phantom Blade Zero follows with five, while Big Walk, 007 First Light and The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time have secured four nominations apiece.

Game Awards 2026 ceremony details, voting process

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Voting is open across all categories through the official Game Awards website until 9 pm ET on December 9.

The awards ceremony will take place the following day, Thursday, December 10, at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater, featuring live broadcasts, upcoming game reveals and musical performances by The Game Awards Orchestra.

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This year’s ceremony will feature over 30 award categories, according to VGC. As in previous editions, the final results will be based on a combined vote, with the jury accounting for 90% of the tally and public votes making up the remaining 10%.

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