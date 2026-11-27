The situation between Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers has taken a dramatic turn over the past two days, with the franchise releasing the veteran quarterback on Wednesday, in what is expected to be his final NFL season.
The split followed a series of accusations Rodgers made against Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy. The fallout has since drawn reactions from several NFL analysts and former players with ties to the franchise, who have weighed in on the quarterback's conduct and the circumstances surrounding his departure.
Former Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson has now shared his thoughts on the situation, making it clear that he was disappointed with the way Rodgers handled the fallout.
Wilson questions Rodgers' handling of fallout
Wilson addressed the breakdown between Rodgers and head coach Mike McCarthy during CBS' pregame coverage.
He described the quarterback's reported ultimatum as disappointing and suggested that it could bring an unfortunate close to an otherwise remarkable career.
"We've all been in the room. Like, we've seen coaches fall asleep in moments–long days, long hours. We've seen players fall asleep in moments…. The reality is Aaron Rodgers wanted to call the plays, right? And that's the difference here…. The reality is the ultimatum was the ultimatum," Wilson said.
Wilson calls Rodgers' situation disappointing{{/usCountry}}
"We've all been in the room. Like, we've seen coaches fall asleep in moments–long days, long hours. We've seen players fall asleep in moments…. The reality is Aaron Rodgers wanted to call the plays, right? And that's the difference here…. The reality is the ultimatum was the ultimatum," Wilson said.
Wilson calls Rodgers' situation disappointing{{/usCountry}}
The former Steelers quarterback also questioned whether Rodgers had considered how the situation might affect the way his career is remembered.
He suggested that people close to the veteran quarterback, including his family, should encourage him to reconsider how he wants to end his NFL journey.
""If not, I want my release, essentially. And so they made that decision…. It's about Aaron Rodgers's legacy…. If I'm his family members, if I'm somebody close to him, I'm his significant other, whatever it may be: 'Is this how you want to go out?' After all the success he's had, is this how you want to go out?… This is a disappointment," Wilson elaborated.
Rodgers becomes free agent
Aaron Rodgers, 42, cleared waivers on Thursday after going unclaimed by all 32 NFL teams, officially becoming a free agent following his release by the Pittsburgh Steelers a day earlier.
He is now free to negotiate with any franchise, although it remains uncertain whether which team would be willing to bring him in.
Steelers owner backs McCarthy amid controversy
Meanwhile, Mike McCarthy spoke to reporters on Wednesday, shortly after Rodgers made his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. The Steelers coach declined to elaborate on the details but claimed the quarterback had presented an "ultimatum" that was "outside of his job description." McCarthy also insisted that the decision to bench Rodgers had been entirely his own.Also Read Jerry Jones and Jeffrey Lurie share a warm moment before Cowboys vs Eagles Thanksgiving Day clash
Steelers president Art Rooney II also voiced his support for McCarthy during an interview with The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Thursday. He criticized Rodgers over what he described as "insubordination" and questioned the quarterback's conduct as a teammate, saying he had not been a “good teammate.”
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Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.