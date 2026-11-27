The situation between Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers has taken a dramatic turn over the past two days, with the franchise releasing the veteran quarterback on Wednesday, in what is expected to be his final NFL season.

Russell Wilson has now shared his thoughts on Aaron Rodgers' fallout with Steelers. (AP Photo) more less

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The split followed a series of accusations Rodgers made against Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy. The fallout has since drawn reactions from several NFL analysts and former players with ties to the franchise, who have weighed in on the quarterback's conduct and the circumstances surrounding his departure.

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Former Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson has now shared his thoughts on the situation, making it clear that he was disappointed with the way Rodgers handled the fallout.

Wilson questions Rodgers' handling of fallout

Wilson addressed the breakdown between Rodgers and head coach Mike McCarthy during CBS' pregame coverage.

He described the quarterback's reported ultimatum as disappointing and suggested that it could bring an unfortunate close to an otherwise remarkable career.

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{{^usCountry}} "We've all been in the room. Like, we've seen coaches fall asleep in moments–long days, long hours. We've seen players fall asleep in moments…. The reality is Aaron Rodgers wanted to call the plays, right? And that's the difference here…. The reality is the ultimatum was the ultimatum," Wilson said. Wilson calls Rodgers' situation disappointing {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "We've all been in the room. Like, we've seen coaches fall asleep in moments–long days, long hours. We've seen players fall asleep in moments…. The reality is Aaron Rodgers wanted to call the plays, right? And that's the difference here…. The reality is the ultimatum was the ultimatum," Wilson said. Wilson calls Rodgers' situation disappointing {{/usCountry}}

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The former Steelers quarterback also questioned whether Rodgers had considered how the situation might affect the way his career is remembered.

He suggested that people close to the veteran quarterback, including his family, should encourage him to reconsider how he wants to end his NFL journey.

""If not, I want my release, essentially. And so they made that decision…. It's about Aaron Rodgers's legacy…. If I'm his family members, if I'm somebody close to him, I'm his significant other, whatever it may be: 'Is this how you want to go out?' After all the success he's had, is this how you want to go out?… This is a disappointment," Wilson elaborated.

Rodgers becomes free agent

Aaron Rodgers, 42, cleared waivers on Thursday after going unclaimed by all 32 NFL teams, officially becoming a free agent following his release by the Pittsburgh Steelers a day earlier.

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He is now free to negotiate with any franchise, although it remains uncertain whether which team would be willing to bring him in.

Steelers owner backs McCarthy amid controversy

Meanwhile, Mike McCarthy spoke to reporters on Wednesday, shortly after Rodgers made his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. The Steelers coach declined to elaborate on the details but claimed the quarterback had presented an "ultimatum" that was "outside of his job description." McCarthy also insisted that the decision to bench Rodgers had been entirely his own.

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Steelers president Art Rooney II also voiced his support for McCarthy during an interview with The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Thursday. He criticized Rodgers over what he described as "insubordination" and questioned the quarterback's conduct as a teammate, saying he had not been a “good teammate.”

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