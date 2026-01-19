Ryan Clark's CJ Stroud praise at Texans vs Patriots halftime sets internet on fire: 'Get him off'
Ryan Clark drew backlash after suggesting racism affected the Texans’ defense and CJ Stroud’s play during halftime of a divisional game, angering fans.
Social media reacted sharply to Ryan Clark's appearance on the half-time show of the NFL Divisional Round game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots on Sunday.
Clark purportedly accused the Texans' backline of racism and allegedly claimed that is the reason why their quarterback, CJ Stroud, could not perform. Stroud had 124 passing yards, having completed only 10 of 20 attempts with one touchdown in Massachusetts on Sunday afternoon.
With angry Texans fans going lamenting Stroud's poor show as the starting quarterback, Clark's analysis during halftime seemed to make things worse.
Social Media Go Wild Over Ryan Clark's Remarks
There were hundreds of posts on social media over Ryan Clark's comments. Here are some of them.
“How the hell does Ryan Clark continue to get gigs? What kind of privilege is this?” one user wrote
“I hate Ryan Clark with a passion. His voice grates on my ears and he has the shittiest takes. Please f*** off,” said another
“Ryan Clark shut up! How does he have a TV job still?” wrote another.
“All this Ryan Clark hate train is telling me is how much white people want to be the victim of racism just so they can say they know what it feels like, I don't even like him much but the backlash is never not harmful asf,” reflected one.
“Ryan Clark should team up with Skip Bayless to create a show called Unwatchable,” said another.
“How does someone.. anyone thinks that Ryan Clark deserves to get paid for what he does on TV??” wrote another.
Ryan Clark is a former NFL safety who played 13 seasons, most notably with the Pittsburgh Steelers, winning two Super Bowls. He later became a prominent ESPN analyst and commentator.
