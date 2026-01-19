Sir Purr death: Did the performer behind Carolina Panthers mascot pass away? Details
Viral posts claim the performer behind Panthers mascot Sir Purr has died, but no official team statement or credible report confirms the rumor.
Posts on social media claim that the performer who entertains fans dressed up as Sir Purr, the mascot of the Carolina Panthers, has passed away. Many users across platforms like Facebook, TikTok and X are spreading the rumor of the supposed death.
Notably, none of the posts mentions the name of the performer specifically. It says that the mascot, purportedly born in 2001, has passed away. Some say that the supposed death happened in a tragic accident.
A news-like article was published on a website, allegedly providing details on the death. However, a viral thumbnail claiming Sir Purr's death is the most viral of all the claims.
The thumbnail states: "The beloved performer behind Carolina's iconic 'Sir Purr' mascot has passed away suddenly leaving Panther Nation united in tears, remembrance, and everlasting gratitude for a true legend of Carolina."
However, as of now, the Carolina Panthers have not made any official announcement about the performer's death. No news report from credible outlets have confirmed the news. It is likely a hoax circulated by the rival fans of the Panthers
Here's the viral post:
Sir Purr is the official mascot of the Carolina Panthers, introduced in 1995 alongside the franchise’s inaugural season. He’s an anthropomorphic black panther wearing jersey number 00. A performer dressed as a panther appears at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on every game day.
He entertains fans with dances, skits, hugs, and playful antics and is a popular figure on game days.
Reactions Pour In Over Fake Claims
Many users reacted to the fake news of the performer behind the iconic Sir Purr character dying, and reacted to it on social media. While many spread the news, some also corrected their posts, noting the claims are not verified.
"RIP Sir Purr," one user said.
“I hate being fooled by fake news. I did verify the Sir Purr post through a 2nd source, but if a secondary legitimate news site falls for it, I probably will too,” wrote another.
The Carolina Panthers were knocked out of the playoffs after an NFL Wild Card round loss to the Los Angeles Rams.