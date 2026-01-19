Sir Purr death: Did the performer behind Carolina Panthers mascot pass away? Details

Posts on social media claim that the performer who entertains fans dressed up as Sir Purr, the mascot of the Carolina Panthers, has passed away. Many users across platforms like Facebook, TikTok and X are spreading the rumor of the supposed death. Sir Purr, the iconic mascot of the Carolina Panthers. (FPFO_Podcast/X)

Notably, none of the posts mentions the name of the performer specifically. It says that the mascot, purportedly born in 2001, has passed away. Some say that the supposed death happened in a tragic accident.

A news-like article was published on a website, allegedly providing details on the death. However, a viral thumbnail claiming Sir Purr's death is the most viral of all the claims.

The thumbnail states: "The beloved performer behind Carolina's iconic 'Sir Purr' mascot has passed away suddenly leaving Panther Nation united in tears, remembrance, and everlasting gratitude for a true legend of Carolina."

However, as of now, the Carolina Panthers have not made any official announcement about the performer's death. No news report from credible outlets have confirmed the news. It is likely a hoax circulated by the rival fans of the Panthers

Here's the viral post: