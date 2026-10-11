Puducherry, Suryansh Shedge made a quick 66 and pacer Gurjapneet Singh took three wickets as India A beat Australia A by 49 runs in the inconsequential third one-day match here on Sunday.

Shedge, Gurjapneet shine as India A beat Australia A by 49 runs; Aussies win series 2-1

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Australia A won the three-match series 2-1.

Shedge was the leading run-scorer for the home side with a 66 made of 60 balls, while his late-order rally received solid support from Vipraj Nigam .

The seventh-wicket pair added 85 runs to lift India A from 159 for six to the eventual 275 all out.

India A had a good beginning with openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya added 83 runs in just 10.4 overs, before the former was snaffled by Ben Dwarshuis .

Once that alliance was broken, Dwarshuis and Will Sutherland rocked the Indian middle-order with regular wickets.

It required the timely stand between Shedge and Nigam for India to cross 250, and raise a challenging target.

The Aussies too made a good start, adding 82 runs in 15 overs through Josh Philippe and Liam Scott .

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{{^usCountry}} They fell at the same team score of 82. But the tourists remained in the hunt through a second wicket partnership of 58 between Lachlan Shaw and Nathan McSweeney . {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They fell at the same team score of 82. But the tourists remained in the hunt through a second wicket partnership of 58 between Lachlan Shaw and Nathan McSweeney . {{/usCountry}}

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But once McSweeney fell to Gurjapneet, the Aussies' chase fell apart.

They lost the next seven wickets for a mere 86 runs to be bowled out for 226.

Brief Scores:

India A: 275 all out in 47.3 overs beat

Australia A: 226 all out in 46.2 overs by 49 runs.

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