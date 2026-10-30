Sophie Cunningham claims FBI ‘watching’ 20 people as potential risk to her safety; discusses WNBA Finals national anthem row

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham has claimed that the FBI is watching around 20 people over concerns about her safety. The 30-year-old made the statement during an appearance on comedian Theo Von’s podcast, This Past Weekend, where she spoke about stalking, unwanted attention and the security risks that come with being a well-known basketball player.

Sophie Cunningham says the FBI is watching around 20 people over safety concerns and shares her views on the WNBA anthem debate. (AP Photo/LM Otero) (AP Photo/LM Otero)

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Cunningham said the WNBA’s growing popularity has brought more fans but also created problems that people may not see. She also shared her views on players leaving the court during the US national anthem, a subject that has drawn attention during the WNBA Finals.

Sophie Cunningham opens up about FBI monitoring and stalkers

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During the podcast, Cunningham spoke about the difficulties of dealing with unwanted attention as her public profile grows.

"We’ll have to check if I’m even allowed to say this," Cunningham said before making her claim about the FBI.

"I like have I think 20 I think people kind of that the FBI are watching for me. Me alone"

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{{^usCountry}} Cunningham did not provide details about all the people she was referring to or explain the exact nature of the FBI's involvement. Her estimate and description of the agency's role have not been independently verified. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cunningham did not provide details about all the people she was referring to or explain the exact nature of the FBI's involvement. Her estimate and description of the agency's role have not been independently verified. {{/usCountry}}

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She also explained that being recognised by more people has both positive and negative sides.

"People are going to know who you are, and that’s a really great thing," she said.

However, the Indiana Fever guard said the attention can also become uncomfortable when it crosses personal boundaries.

"We do have a lot of stalkers. I know I do," she said. "And like that’s a negative side of things that people don’t think about. And so you do want to feel secure."

Cunningham also praised the security arrangements provided by the Fever, saying player safety has become an important issue.

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"I know, like, we keep saying that, but like it’s a huge — it’s a big deal," she said.

Also Read: Sophie Cunningham's hat sparks transgender row: What it says and where can one get it?

Sophie Cunningham shares her views on WNBA national anthem debate

The conversation also turned to the national anthem controversy involving WNBA teams during the Finals.

The Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries have drawn attention because their players have been leaving the court before the anthem. The practice has led to public debate about how athletes choose to show their views and what the anthem means to them.

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When Von asked about teams "walking out on the anthem," Cunningham spoke about her own connection to the military and her decision to remain present for the anthem.

"We have family members who have served," she said.

The Fever guard added that she wants to show respect for veterans and people currently serving in the military.

Also Read: What did Sophie Cunningham say about A’ja Wilson's heated fan altercation during Fever vs Aces? ‘grow up’

"I’m going to show that support and I’m going to give them love," she said.

Cunningham also explained why the issue matters to her personally.

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"I take a lot of pride of where I come from, and I’m proud to be an American citizen," she added.

However, she acknowledged that other players may not share her views. She did not suggest that every WNBA player should hold the same position.

"That doesn’t mean that’s where everyone stands."

Cunningham's comments came as the league's growing popularity has brought more attention to its players, both on and off the court.