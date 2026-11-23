The New York Mets have agreed to a nine-year, $450 million contract with two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal, making the left-handed pitcher the most expensive free-agent signing in baseball history, according to sources cited by the New York Post on Sunday.

The New York Mets have agreed to a nine-year, $450 million contract with two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal. (AP Photo) more less

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The deal, which is subject to Skubal passing a physical, sets records for a pitcher's total contract value and average annual salary. At $50 million per year, it surpasses the previous record average of $43.3 million held by former Mets pitchers Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander. The total value also exceeds the $325 million contract signed by Yoshinobu Yamamoto with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

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According to the New York Post report, the agreement includes a $45 million signing bonus, $30 million in deferred payments and a full no-trade clause. It has no opt-outs or option years.

The move marks a major investment by Mets owner Steve Cohen as the team looks to return to the playoffs after missing out for two consecutive seasons. The club finished the 2026 season with 74 wins.

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Skubal, 30, won the American League Cy Young Award in 2024 and 2025 while playing for the Detroit Tigers. He was traded to the Dodgers last summer and became one of the most sought-after players in this offseason's free-agent market.

The left-hander has been among the major leagues' most effective pitchers since 2023. According to the New York Post, he recorded a 2.47 ERA during that period, averaging 10.88 strikeouts and 1.57 walks per nine innings.

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The Mets beat competition from the Dodgers, San Diego Padres and Toronto Blue Jays to secure the pitcher. Team president of baseball operations David Stearns, manager Andy Green, pitching coach Justin Willard and other executives met Skubal in Southern California last week, the report said.

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The signing also comes with injury concerns. Skubal has undergone three surgeries on his left arm, including a procedure on his elbow in May to remove loose bodies. The length and value of the contract mark a departure from Stearns' previous reluctance to offer major long-term deals to veteran pitchers.

Record deal raises questions over Mets' future payroll

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The agreement could also complicate the Mets' financial planning as Major League Baseball owners prepare for a possible lockout beginning December 2. Owners are pushing for a salary cap and floor in the next collective bargaining agreement.

Under the league's latest proposal, teams would face a payroll cap of $258.2 million in 2028. The New York Post reported that, if the proposed structure takes effect, the Mets could have nearly 69% of their payroll committed to four players: Skubal, Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor and potentially Bo Bichette.

The club would have to balance those commitments with the need to strengthen the rest of its roster.

For now, the Mets are banking on Skubal to address a major weakness in their rotation and provide the frontline starting pitcher they have lacked in recent seasons.

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