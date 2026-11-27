The Dallas Cowboys are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium in the second game of the Thanksgiving Day schedule, with the contest reaching halftime.
Fans are being treated to more than just football, with a special halftime show adding to the Thanksgiving Day festivities.
Mirana Lambert takes over Thanksgiving halftime
Country music star Miranda Lambert is taking the stage at halftime, performing a medley of her popular songs as part of The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Kickoff.
Deep Dive
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What is the Salvation Army Red Kettle Kickoff halftime show?
Lambert has earned three Grammy Awards throughout her career, including two in the Best Country Album category. She is also up for seven awards at the upcoming Grammy ceremony in February. She is performing following her appearance at the 2026 CMA Awards.{{/usCountry}}
Lambert has earned three Grammy Awards throughout her career, including two in the Best Country Album category. She is also up for seven awards at the upcoming Grammy ceremony in February. She is performing following her appearance at the 2026 CMA Awards.{{/usCountry}}
The appearance marks the 30th edition of the annual Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show, a Thanksgiving tradition that dates back to 1997, when fellow country singer Reba McEntire performed at Texas Stadium.
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Lambert opened up about halftime nerves
Despite her extensive experience in the music industry, Lambert admitted to feeling some nerves ahead of the performance, which will be her first-ever halftime show.
"It's my first time ever to do this. I've been doing this for 23 years, and it's my first halftime show ever. Isn't that crazy? I don't have a lot of firsts in my career at this point," Lambert said during an appearance on the Calm Down podcast, hosted by Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson.
The Cowboys-Eagles matchup at AT&T Stadium kicked off at 4:30 pm ET and is being broadcast on FOX.
Lambert returns home for Thanksgiving
The Thanksgiving appearance carries particular significance for Lambert, who was raised in East Texas and has strong roots in the state. Ahead of the performance, she spoke about music's ability to unite people and highlighted the importance of helping families facing hardships during the holiday season.
Also read | Jerry Jones and Jeffrey Lurie share a warm moment before Cowboys vs Eagles Thanksgiving Day clash
“There’s something special about how music brings people together, especially when it’s to spread joy and hope to families who need it most,” Lambert said in a statement. “The Salvation Army and the Dallas Cowboys have built an incredible tradition with the Red Kettle Kickoff, and I can’t wait to be back home in Texas this Thanksgiving to help carry it forward," she added.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.