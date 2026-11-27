The Dallas Cowboys are taking on the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium in the second game of the Thanksgiving Day schedule, with the contest reaching halftime.

Miranda Lambert is taking the stage at halftime during Cowboys vs Eagles. (Instagram @mirandalambert) more less

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Fans are being treated to more than just football, with a special halftime show adding to the Thanksgiving Day festivities.

Mirana Lambert takes over Thanksgiving halftime

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Country music star Miranda Lambert is taking the stage at halftime, performing a medley of her popular songs as part of The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Kickoff.

Deep Dive Who performed at the Cowboys vs Eagles Thanksgiving halftime show? Three-time Grammy winner Miranda Lambert performed a medley of her popular songs. Her appearance was part of The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Kickoff. Why was Miranda Lambert’s Thanksgiving halftime performance significant? It was Lambert’s first-ever halftime show and took place in her home state of Texas. The performance was also the 30th Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show, a Thanksgiving tradition dating back to 1997. What is the Salvation Army Red Kettle Kickoff halftime show? It is an annual Thanksgiving halftime show held with the Dallas Cowboys. The tradition began in 1997, when Reba McEntire performed at Texas Stadium.

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{{^usCountry}} Lambert has earned three Grammy Awards throughout her career, including two in the Best Country Album category. She is also up for seven awards at the upcoming Grammy ceremony in February. She is performing following her appearance at the 2026 CMA Awards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lambert has earned three Grammy Awards throughout her career, including two in the Best Country Album category. She is also up for seven awards at the upcoming Grammy ceremony in February. She is performing following her appearance at the 2026 CMA Awards. {{/usCountry}}

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The appearance marks the 30th edition of the annual Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show, a Thanksgiving tradition that dates back to 1997, when fellow country singer Reba McEntire performed at Texas Stadium.

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Lambert opened up about halftime nerves

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Despite her extensive experience in the music industry, Lambert admitted to feeling some nerves ahead of the performance, which will be her first-ever halftime show.

"It's my first time ever to do this. I've been doing this for 23 years, and it's my first halftime show ever. Isn't that crazy? I don't have a lot of firsts in my career at this point," Lambert said during an appearance on the Calm Down podcast, hosted by Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson.

The Cowboys-Eagles matchup at AT&T Stadium kicked off at 4:30 pm ET and is being broadcast on FOX.

Lambert returns home for Thanksgiving

The Thanksgiving appearance carries particular significance for Lambert, who was raised in East Texas and has strong roots in the state. Ahead of the performance, she spoke about music's ability to unite people and highlighted the importance of helping families facing hardships during the holiday season.

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Also read | Jerry Jones and Jeffrey Lurie share a warm moment before Cowboys vs Eagles Thanksgiving Day clash

“There’s something special about how music brings people together, especially when it’s to spread joy and hope to families who need it most,” Lambert said in a statement. “The Salvation Army and the Dallas Cowboys have built an incredible tradition with the Red Kettle Kickoff, and I can’t wait to be back home in Texas this Thanksgiving to help carry it forward," she added.