Tom Brady risks potential NFL fine after calling out controversial officiating in Lions’ win over Packers

The Detroit Lions’ matchup against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday sparked widespread criticism of the officiating, with fans questioning several decisions made during the game. The backlash also extended to the broadcast booth, where commentator Tom Brady openly expressed his disbelief with some of the calls.

Tom Brady’s criticism has raised questions about whether he violated the NFL’s “Brady Rules.” (AP Photo)

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Now, the former NFL quarterback could potentially face consequences for his remarks.

NFL’s Brady Rules could bring consequences

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Brady’s criticism has raised questions about whether he violated the NFL’s “Brady Rules,” which govern his dual roles as a broadcaster and minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The rules form part of the league’s broadcasting agreement, and a first-time violation carries a $500,000 fine, according to PEOPLE report.

The NFL introduced the restrictions after Brady pursued a career in broadcasting while also taking on an ownership role with the Raiders.

Calls that sparked officiating debate

The Packers faced two disputed roughing-the-passer penalties, one of which was called on Karl Brooks during Detroit’s final possession. The Lions capitalized on the opportunity, driving 71 yards across 10 plays before setting up the game-winning kick.

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Green Bay also benefited from a controversial penalty earlier in the contest. Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes was flagged for unnecessary roughness following a hit on running back MarShawn Lloyd.

The 15-yard penalty awarded the Packers an automatic first down on a drive that ultimately ended with Green Bay leveling the score at 17.

Brady challenged controversial calls on broadcast

Tom Brady appeared to disagree with the officials’ decision to penalize Derrick Barnes for his hit on MarShawn Lloyd. When he realized a flag had been thrown, the broadcaster responded, “There's no way.” After the penalty was announced, he expressed further frustration, saying, “Come on, man.”

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Brady then explained why he believed the call was questionable, pointing to the nature of the play and Barnes’ attempt to avoid direct contact.

“[Jordan] Love throws it over the middle. There are linebackers in the middle. [Barnes] is just turning his right shoulder away from it. That’s allowed 99 out of 100 … it’s a bang-bang play. I know in super slow-mo, every little minute frame looks like a lot, but when you’re on the field, you’ve got to pursue that ball."

He added, “He continued, “If [Lloyd] catches it, [Barnes] needs force to knock him on the ground. He needs force to knock that ball out in pass defense. He can’t go in there and put his hand on him.”

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Brady was also visibly frustrated by another roughing-the-passer penalty involving the Packers’ defense, reacting with disbelief as the flag was thrown.

Also read | Lions vs Packers officiating draws criticism from fans as Tom Brady expresses disbelief over penalty call

“No, my goodness, what is that? There’s no way,” Brady said on the broadcast. “Brooks on the tackle kind of makes a great play. It’s a bang-bang play. He rolls off his body; it’s a great throw by Goff, that’s definitely not roughing the passer.”

The 49-year-old argued that Brooks was simply trying to bring the quarterback down during the play and questioned whether the additional yardage was warranted.

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