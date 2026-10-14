Trump calls Sophie Cunningham a ‘beautiful young woman’, says WNBA star could boost attendance

Donald Trump’s Sophie Cunningham remarks spark attention after WNBA star gets unexpected shoutout

Donald Trump praised Sophie Cunningham’s appearance while questioning her scoring ability, bringing fresh attention to her views on transgender athletes. (DonaldTrump/Instagram, Sophie cunningham/Instagram)

US President Donald Trump praised Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham’s appearance while questioning her value as a basketball player during a rally in Youngstown, Ohio, on Monday, October 12.

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“Sophie is a beautiful young woman,” Trump said, before suggesting that a team could benefit more from her ability to attract fans than from her scoring.

“You probably wouldn’t mind her on the team, not to help you with points, but to help you with attendance. The attendance would be great,” Trump told former NFL coach Jon Gruden during the event.

Trump’s remarks came while he was discussing transgender athletes in women’s sports, an issue Cunningham has spoken about publicly. The Indiana Fever player has faced both criticism and support for her views on the subject.

Donald Trump says Sophie Cunningham could draw more fans

Trump continued praising Cunningham’s appearance during his speech, saying, “You have a lot of men wanting to go and watch her. She’s beautiful.”

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{{^usCountry}} He then joked about the risks politicians face when commenting on women’s appearance, adding, “You’re not allowed to say that anymore, however, as a politician. Please, please, let me take it back. Anytime a politician says a woman is beautiful, that’s generally the end of his political career in the modern-day politic world.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He then joked about the risks politicians face when commenting on women’s appearance, adding, “You’re not allowed to say that anymore, however, as a politician. Please, please, let me take it back. Anytime a politician says a woman is beautiful, that’s generally the end of his political career in the modern-day politic world.” {{/usCountry}}

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Cunningham, 30, has not publicly issued a direct response to Trump’s remarks.

Also Read: Who is Frank Adams? Sophie Cunningham’s ‘rumored boyfriend’ draws attention with his NBA and GCU ties

Sophie Cunningham’s views on transgender athletes

Cunningham has drawn attention in recent months for her views on transgender athletes competing in women’s sports.

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In a July interview with ESPN, she addressed criticism from people who accused her of being hateful towards transgender people.

“I got a lot of negative feedback about me hating trans,” Cunningham said. “And I’m like, ‘I never once said that.’”

She added, “I think that I am here to extend love. But I also think with that love is truth, being honest. And I want to protect young girls in a locker room, or young girls in sport who shouldn’t have to go against biological men.”

Also Read: Sophie Cunningham's hat sparks transgender row: What it says and where can one get it?

Sophie Cunningham enters WNBA free agency

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Cunningham joined the Indiana Fever in 2025 and has become a familiar name among WNBA fans, drawing attention for her play as well as her public comments.

She averaged 7.9 points per game during the 2026 season, her lowest average in five years, and is now a free agent. Her next team, if she signs with one, has yet to be announced.