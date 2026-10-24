Tyler Reddick reveals the difficult side of modern NASCAR and its impact on family life

Tyler Reddick recently ended a nearly six-month wait for a NASCAR Cup Series victory at Phoenix Raceway.

Tyler Reddick and his wife, Alexa, share two young sons, Beau and Rookie George. (Instagram @alexareddick_)

Beyond his success on the track, the driver has now spoken about the demands of life away from racing and the challenges of balancing those commitments with family responsibilities.

Reddick opens up about life beyond NASCAR

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During an appearance on the Dale Jr. Download podcast, Reddick discussed how preparations for races, team meetings and simulator sessions can make it challenging to juggle his NASCAR duties with time spent with his family.

“The amount of preparation that takes place and the amount of work that takes place on the driver side away from the track, I feel like, has gone up a lot,” Reddick said.

He added that struggling to deliver results can make the situation even more stressful, as drivers continue putting in long hours to identify problems and improve performance.

“And so yeah, when you go on a dry spell or the year’s not going right, it can’t weigh on you a lot because you’re home, but you’re not home,” the 30-year-old explained.

Reddick details how racing commitments affect family time

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{{^usCountry}} Reddick also shared a recent conversation with his wife that highlighted the difficulty of managing his work schedule alongside family life. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reddick also shared a recent conversation with his wife that highlighted the difficulty of managing his work schedule alongside family life. {{/usCountry}}

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"I was actually before I got on here talking to my wife; she's like, 'Where you at? What do you got going on this week? When do you think you're gonna be done today, tomorrow?' And I'm like five o'clock, six o'clock," he said.

"And she doesn't love that, which I understand because we're gone every weekend. So it's a tricky balance," the 23XI Racing driver said.

Phoenix victory ends Reddick’s long wait

Reddick’s comments about enduring a dry spell are especially relevant given the challenging run he experienced this season. After getting off to a strong start with early wins, he went 23 races without another victory, leaving him and his team searching for solutions as each new race approached.

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That winless run finally came to an end at Phoenix on October 18, when Reddick captured the Freeway Insurance 500. The victory marked his sixth of the season, his first at the one-mile venue and his first triumph since winning at Kansas in April.

Balancing NASCAR success with family life

Reddick and his wife, Alexa, share two young sons, Beau and Rookie George, making it challenging to maintain a family routine around a NASCAR schedule that requires drivers to travel across the country throughout the season.

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Rather than criticizing the demands of modern racing, Reddick acknowledged that the additional work comes with the pursuit of victories and championships.

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“You laugh sometimes like we want to race. That’s awesome. It’s like. Oh crap, I’m gonna be really, really busy this week now, but that’s okay. These are good problems.”

His remarks highlighted how racing commitments can continue to occupy a driver’s time and attention even when they are back home with their family.