Southern Nazarene University football player Tyler Ulrich has died at the age of 21, five days after suffering a traumatic injury during a game against Ouachita Baptist University in Arkansas. The sophomore safety was taken to a hospital after the October 10 game and died on Thursday, October 15, the university announced.

Tyler Ulrich, 21, died five days after a football injury; Southern Nazarene cancelled its game as a fundraiser was launched for his family. (Southern Nazarene University Athletics)

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Following his death, Southern Nazarene cancelled its scheduled game against Southwestern Oklahoma State University on Saturday, October 17. The university community is mourning the loss of the young player, while a GoFundMe fundraiser has been set up to help his family.

Tyler Ulrich's Game Injury

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Ulrich was injured during Southern Nazarene's game against Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. The game was delayed for nearly an hour as he received medical attention on the field before being taken to a hospital.

The exact nature of the injury has not been made public. According to KOCO, Southern Nazarene's play-by-play announcer Dave Myrick said Ulrich was down on the field after a play, but he could not tell what had happened.

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{{^usCountry}} Ulrich remained in the hospital for five days before his death. He played safety for Southern Nazarene, a Division II university in Bethany, Oklahoma. He was also one of the team's leading defensive players, recording 36 tackles, the third-highest total on the team. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ulrich remained in the hospital for five days before his death. He played safety for Southern Nazarene, a Division II university in Bethany, Oklahoma. He was also one of the team's leading defensive players, recording 36 tackles, the third-highest total on the team. {{/usCountry}}

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University Pays Tribute

Southern Nazarene University president Keith Newman shared a message about Ulrich's time in the hospital, saying the player had been surrounded by the support of his loved ones.

Since his hospitalisation, Ulrich was "continually surrounded by the love, prayers, and presence of his family, teammates, and dear friends," Newman said in a statement.

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The university's athletics department also announced his death in a post on its official X account.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the loss of our SNU football player, Tyler Ulrich," SNU Athletics said. "This loss is deeply felt across our campus. Our hearts are with his family, friends, teammates, and everyone who knew him. We ask that you join us in lifting them up in prayer."

Southern Nazarene also shared a message on Facebook, asking people to remember Ulrich's family, friends and teammates during this difficult time.

"This loss is deeply felt across our campus. Our hearts are with his family, friends, teammates, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. We ask that you join us in lifting them up in prayer during this incredibly difficult time," the statement read.

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Coach Remembers Ulrich

Southern Nazarene football coach Dustin Hada paid tribute to Ulrich in a post on X, describing the qualities he remembered most about the player.

"Man of God, ultimate example of quiet strength, loyal, worker, joyous. That's who Tyler was!!" Hada wrote.

Ulrich's former high school coach, Jason Vines of Azle High School in Azle, Texas, also spoke about him during an interview with KOCO News ABC 5.

"Tyler is built. He is. He looks like a professional football player to me," Vines said. "When I think of good, I think of Tyler Ulrich. One of the sweetest young men I've ever been around, and ever known."

Southern Nazarene cancels game, fundraiser supports Ulrich family

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Southern Nazarene's scheduled game against Southwestern Oklahoma State University on October 17 has been cancelled following Ulrich's death.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has also been created to support the Ulrich family during this time. The university's statements and tributes from his coach have highlighted the loss felt by those who knew him.