Vincent Kompany hospitalized after collapsing at Bayern training ground; prayers pour in

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany was rushed to hospital after collapsing while watching a training session involving the club’s Under-23 side on Friday.

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany was rushed to hospital after collapsing while watching a training session. (AFP)

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The Belgian manager was airlifted from the training ground after feeling unwell during the session.

Vincent Kompany remains under hospital observation

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The team confirmed Kompany’s status on social media with a statement.

“Vincent Kompany under medical care

Vincent Kompany required medical attention after collapsing during an FC Bayern reserve team training session on Friday. The first-team head coach was watching the second string’s session,” the statement read.

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The club further confirmed that Kompany is undergoing extensive medical examinations at the hospital and will remain under medical supervision.

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{{^usCountry}} In the meantime, his coaching staff will take charge of training sessions and match preparations until further notice. Former clubs join rivals in sending wishes {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the meantime, his coaching staff will take charge of training sessions and match preparations until further notice. Former clubs join rivals in sending wishes {{/usCountry}}

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Messages of support and wishes for a speedy recovery soon poured in for the 40-year-old manager.

Among the early messages was one from the club where Kompany spent much of his playing career and built a lasting legacy. “Everyone at Manchester City is wishing a speedy recovery to our former captain and Club legend, Vincent Kompany… Get well soon, Vinny,” Manchester City tweeted on X.

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Bayern Munich’s Bundesliga rivals also shared messages of support for Kompany following the news.

Bayer Leverkusen extended their best wishes to the 40-year-old, posting, “Sending our best wishes, and hope you recover soon, Vincent.”

Vfl Bochum 1948 also commented, “The entire VfL Bochum family wishes Vincent Kompany a speedy and full recovery.”

Another X user wished Kompany a swift recovery, tweeting, “Vincent Kompany down after training. Air ambulance to Munich. Praying he’s okay…..speedy recovery coach”

A fan posted, “Quick recovery gaffer.”

Viral infection preceded hospital incident

Kompany had already been dealing with health issues this week after coming down with a viral infection last weekend. The illness left him needing to lie down in the coaches’ room during and after Bayern’s match against RB Leipzig.

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He subsequently missed the team’s training sessions on Monday and Tuesday, with his assistant stepping in to handle the press conference ahead of the Champions League clash against Arsenal.

The league leaders are scheduled to travel to Freiburg for an away fixture on Sunday.