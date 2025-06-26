VJ Edgecombe's mom gives fans ‘top moment’ of NBA Draft after Philadelphia 76ers pick - Watch

VJ Edgecombe was picked by the Philadelphia 76ers as the No 3 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft on Wednesday. The 6-4 Baylor star will join the Nick Nurse-led outfit, pairing with the likes of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in Philly. Edgecombe, who was part of the Bahamian national team last summer, stood alongside his mother for an interview after his name was announced. VJ Edgecombe celebrates with his mother Brenda Rolle after being selected as the third pick by the Philadelphia 76ers (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

While fans celebrated Edgecombe's selection, many said that his mother's reaction is the ‘moment’ of this year's draft. Bendra Rolle couldn't hold back her tears as her son made it to the NBA.

“V.J. Edgecombe's Mom was emotional after her son got drafted 🫶” one person said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

When asked, ‘how proud are you?’, the 76ers star's mother responded with a ‘We came from nothing’.

VJ Edgecombe is an above-the-rim finisher who creates highlight-reel moments. The 19-year-old is also ranked among combine leaders in max vertical leap (38.5). However, his outside shooting consistency (34%) needs improvement.

He had seven games with at least three made 3s. Had 11 games with three-plus steals.

Meanwhile, as expected, Cooper Flagg joined the Dallas Mavericks as 2025's first pick. He is only the fourth freshman named Associated Press men’s national player of the year. The 18-year-old led the Final Four team in scoring (19.2), rebounding (7.5), assists (4.2), steals (1.4) and blocks (1.4). Shot 38.5% on 3-pointers and 84% on free throws.

He is ranked in the 85th percentile or better in converting as the ballhandler in pick-and-rolls, post-ups, and transition, according to Synergy’s analytics rankings and managed to set Atlantic Coast Conference freshman record with 42 points against Notre Dame.

Dylan Harper, at No 2, joined the San Antonio Spurs. The freshman lefty who thrived as a scorer (19.4) and the lead ballhandler with his two-way potential, notably scored 36 points against Notre Dame, then 37 a day later against then-No. 9 Alabama in November.

He averaged 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals. Harper is the son of former NBA guard Ron Harper.