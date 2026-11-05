Warriors coach Steve Kerr mocks Trump's $5,000 pledge after Democrats secure midterm victories

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr jokingly expressed disappointment over missing out on the $5,000 payment that President Donald Trump had promised to every American adult if Republicans managed to retain control of both chambers of Congress in the midterm elections.
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Kerr appeared surprised that reporters did not raise the midterm election results during Wednesday's media session. As he wrapped up the press conference, the Warriors coach brought up the subject himself, remarking, “What, no questions on the election? I’m surprised."
Kerr jokes about Trump's $5,000 pledge
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Following a decisive Democratic victory in the House and Senate, the Warriors coach addressed the subject while speaking to reporters on Wednesday, humorously suggesting that he had been looking forward to receiving the promised money.
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“I’m just disappointed because I was looking forward to that $5,000 check we were all going to get,” Kerr added.
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“I’m just disappointed because I was looking forward to that $5,000 check we were all going to get,” Kerr added.
Since Trump had made the promised payout conditional on Republicans holding onto their majorities in Congress, the election outcome provided a timely opening for Kerr's post-election joke.
Kerr's history of political commentary
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The Warriors head coach has been an outspoken critic of Trump on several occasions, though he chose a more lighthearted approach with his latest comments rather than delivering an extended political critique.
Kerr had also publicly backed Kamala Harris during the 2024 presidential race.
Had the election results favored Republicans, Kerr might have had a very different reaction. Instead, the Warriors coach appeared to be in a lighthearted mood on Wednesday, using humor and jokes while addressing the subject.
Deep Dive
What did Steve Kerr say about Donald Trump’s $5,000 payment pledge?
Kerr joked that he was disappointed because he had been looking forward to the $5,000 check. He added that he had already spent the money in anticipation of receiving it.
Why did Steve Kerr joke about missing out on Trump’s $5,000 payment?
Trump had made the proposed payment conditional on Republicans retaining control of both the House and Senate. Democrats won control of both chambers in the midterm elections, giving Kerr an opening for the joke.
Will Americans receive the $5,000 payment Trump promised?
The proposed payments never received congressional approval, and the government’s plan for financing them remained unresolved. Trump had also made the pledge conditional on Republican victories in both chambers, which did not happen.
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.