Trump renews push for permanent daylight saving time, criticizes Senate over stalled bill

Trump cited a sunset at 5:06 pm and darkness by 5:31 pm, calling the situation “ridiculous”. He also criticized the twice-yearly clock changes, saying people had been “running around changing their clocks all over the place”.

“Too bad the Senate has not yet approved the Sunshine Protection Act or, the I Don’t Want to Change My Clocks Anymore Act,” Trump wrote.

US President Donald Trump has renewed his push to end seasonal clock changes in the United States, criticizing the Senate for failing to approve legislation making daylight saving time permanent and saying he would continue fighting for the change. In a Truth Social post, Trump complained about early winter sunsets, arguing that Americans were losing evening daylight despite having enjoyed sunnier afternoons just days earlier.

Why does the American Academy of Sleep Medicine support permanent standard time instead?

Why does the American Academy of Sleep Medicine support permanent standard time instead?

Why has the Senate not approved permanent daylight saving time?

Why has the Senate not approved permanent daylight saving time?

What would the Sunshine Protection Act change about daylight saving time?

What would the Sunshine Protection Act change about daylight saving time?

The president said he had deliberately avoided making the issue a major political controversy before the midterm elections because he did not want certain senators to lose their races. He acknowledged that the legislation was not among the country's biggest priorities but said he would continue pushing for its passage.

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House passes daylight saving time bill Trump said the House had approved the Sunshine Protection Act with substantial bipartisan backing but accused the Senate of failing to take up the legislation.

The House passed the Sunshine Protection Act of 2025 on July 14 by a vote of 308-117. The legislation would make daylight saving time permanent across the US, eliminating the annual spring and autumn clock changes.

The bill was subsequently sent to the Senate and referred to the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee. It has not received final approval from the chamber.

Supporters argue that permanent daylight saving time would provide longer evening daylight, reduce disruptions caused by clock changes and benefit businesses and recreational activities.

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Debate over permanent daylight saving time The proposal has faced opposition over concerns about darker winter mornings, particularly in northern states where sunrise could occur significantly later under permanent daylight saving time.

Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas has raised concerns about the potential consequences of the change, including its impact on children travelling to school and commuters heading to work before sunrise.

The American Academy of Sleep Medicine has also advocated ending seasonal clock changes but supports permanent standard time instead, arguing that morning sunlight better aligns with the body's natural sleep-wake cycle.

The US returned to standard time on November 1, following the end of daylight saving time. Trump's latest remarks indicate that he intends to continue pressing Congress for a permanent change, although the legislation remains stalled in the Senate.