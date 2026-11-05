Trump renews push for permanent daylight saving time, criticizes Senate over stalled bill
Donald Trump urged the Senate to approve permanent daylight saving time, criticizing its inaction after the House passed the Sunshine Protection Act of 2025.
US President Donald Trump has renewed his push to end seasonal clock changes in the United States, criticizing the Senate for failing to approve legislation making daylight saving time permanent and saying he would continue fighting for the change. In a Truth Social post, Trump complained about early winter sunsets, arguing that Americans were losing evening daylight despite having enjoyed sunnier afternoons just days earlier.
“Too bad the Senate has not yet approved the Sunshine Protection Act or, the I Don’t Want to Change My Clocks Anymore Act,” Trump wrote.
Trump cited a sunset at 5:06 pm and darkness by 5:31 pm, calling the situation “ridiculous”. He also criticized the twice-yearly clock changes, saying people had been “running around changing their clocks all over the place”.
Deep Dive
The president said he had deliberately avoided making the issue a major political controversy before the midterm elections because he did not want certain senators to lose their races. He acknowledged that the legislation was not among the country's biggest priorities but said he would continue pushing for its passage.
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House passes daylight saving time bill
Trump said the House had approved the Sunshine Protection Act with substantial bipartisan backing but accused the Senate of failing to take up the legislation.
The House passed the Sunshine Protection Act of 2025 on July 14 by a vote of 308-117. The legislation would make daylight saving time permanent across the US, eliminating the annual spring and autumn clock changes.
The bill was subsequently sent to the Senate and referred to the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee. It has not received final approval from the chamber.
Supporters argue that permanent daylight saving time would provide longer evening daylight, reduce disruptions caused by clock changes and benefit businesses and recreational activities.
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Debate over permanent daylight saving time
The proposal has faced opposition over concerns about darker winter mornings, particularly in northern states where sunrise could occur significantly later under permanent daylight saving time.
Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas has raised concerns about the potential consequences of the change, including its impact on children travelling to school and commuters heading to work before sunrise.
The American Academy of Sleep Medicine has also advocated ending seasonal clock changes but supports permanent standard time instead, arguing that morning sunlight better aligns with the body's natural sleep-wake cycle.
The US returned to standard time on November 1, following the end of daylight saving time. Trump's latest remarks indicate that he intends to continue pressing Congress for a permanent change, although the legislation remains stalled in the Senate.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAsmi
Asmi is a Senior Content Producer primarily covering stories related to NRIs, immigration, visas, citizenship and global mobility. She closely follows developments that affect Indians living, working and studying abroad, with a particular focus on translating complex policies and international developments into clear, accessible stories for readers. As part of the US Desk, Asmi also reports on a wide range of political, economic and social developments in the United States, exploring their relevance to Indian and global audiences. Her work spans breaking news, features, trends and explanatory stories, with an emphasis on accuracy, timely reporting and audience-focused storytelling. Asmi likes finding the human angle behind major developments and bringing context to stories that can often feel complicated or distant. She is especially interested in stories around immigration, life abroad, careers, education and the experiences of the Indian diaspora, while also exploring a wide range of topics that spark curiosity and conversation. Outside the newsroom, Asmi is an avid reader and loves travelling, discovering new places, experiencing different cultures and collecting stories along the way.Read More