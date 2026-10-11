What happened to Dylan Raiola? Did he get hurt? Know why Oregon QB was benched vs UCLA

The Oregon Ducks suffered a narrow 17-15 loss to the UCLA Bruins at home on Saturday, but one of the biggest talking points was head coach Dan Lanning’s decision to bench quarterback Dylan Raiola in the fourth quarter.

Dylan Raiola endured a difficult outing, completing just 6 of 19 passes for 43 yards. (Getty Images via AFP)

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Raiola had stepped in for Dante Moore and appeared to give Oregon a reliable backup option after his impressive showing against USC.

Why did Dan Lanning bench Dylan Raiola?

However, the Ducks’ offensive struggles against UCLA led to a change under center at Autzen Stadium.

The 21-year-old endured a difficult outing, completing just 6 of 19 passes for 43 yards while throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble.

With the offense unable to find its rhythm, Lanning turned to backup quarterback Brock Thomas, who replaced Raiola when Oregon’s offense took the field with 13:31 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Thomas also lost possession during the same series, fumbling on a quarterback keeper on fourth-and-1. The turnover marked Oregon’s sixth of the afternoon.

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{{^usCountry}} However, Thomas delivered a more effective performance than Raiola, completing 11 of 15 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Thomas delivered a more effective performance than Raiola, completing 11 of 15 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown. {{/usCountry}}

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Oregon’s opening possession with Thomas at quarterback lasted six plays, making it the Ducks’ longest drive of the game. But, their only touchdown came after UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava fumbled near the goal line.

Is Dylan Raiola hurt?

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Lanning’s decision to bench Raiola does not appear to be related to a fitness issue or injury, as neither the coach nor the team has indicated any such concerns.

Instead, the move seems to have been a tactical decision in response to the quarterback’s struggles during the game.

Will Raiola start next week vs Nebraska?

With Thomas taking over from Raiola against UCLA, Oregon’s quarterback situation remains uncertain heading into its matchup with Nebraska on Saturday, October 17.

Lanning and his staff have yet to provide a timeline for Moore’s return, although the quarterback resumed practicing during the week leading up to the UCLA game.

Raiola, meanwhile, had looked impressive against USC, completing 19 of 25 passes for 289 yards and two touchdowns while displaying composure in the pocket and using his mobility to extend plays. However, he struggled to find his footing against the Bruins.

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With Moore’s status still unclear and Raiola coming off a difficult outing, it remains to be seen which quarterback Lanning will trust to lead the Ducks against Nebraska next Saturday.