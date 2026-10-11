What happened to Nico Iamaleava? Why is he not starting the second half vs Oregon? UCLA QB injury update

He appeared to injure his left leg during the play and stayed on the ground while medical staff attended to him. The sight prompted a tense moment in the stadium as the quarterback received treatment.

The injury occurred as Iamaleava attempted to scramble before being brought down by Oregon defenders Bear Alexander and Jerry Mixon.

The UCLA quarterback briefly exited the game to receive medical attention before returning to action. However, he was absent when the Bruins took the field for the second half, with Ty Dieffenbach stepping in to take over the offense.

Nico Iamaleava started Saturday’s matchup against the Oregon Ducks but was unable to return for the second half after suffering an injury late in the opening half.

The 22-year-old quarterback managed to get back to his feet without assistance and missed just one play before returning to the field. However, he threw an interception on his first play after re-entering the game.

Iamaleava completed 10 of 16 passes for 162 yards in the first half, but also threw two interceptions. He additionally lost a fumble at UCLA’s 1-yard line, which led to Oregon’s only score of the opening half.

Speaking to CBS sideline reporter Jenny Dell about the quarterback’s condition, UCLA head coach Bob Chesney reassured her that Iamaleava was fine. "He just got hit in the quad a little bit. He's fine," Chesney said.

However, Iamaneava did not return to the field when the second half kicked off. UCLA subsequently listed Iamaleava as doubtful to return for the remainder of the game.

According to Dell, Iamaleava did not rejoin his teammates for the second half because the injury appeared to be more serious than initially anticipated. She also reported that the quarterback’s family accompanied him into the locker room.

The setback could be a significant blow for UCLA, as Iamaleava has been the Bruins’ starting quarterback throughout the season. Toward the end of the third quarter, he emerged from the locker room wearing a sweater and without his helmet, indicating that he would not return to the game.