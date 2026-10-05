What happened to Erling Haaland? Norway star's gesture in Portugal game sparks injury scare; watch

Portugal completed a Nations League group-stage double over Norway with another 2-1 victory against the Vikings on Sunday. However, one moment during the game raised concerns over a potential injury to Norway's No. 9, Erling Haaland.

Erling Haaland remained on the pitch until the 67th minute before being replaced by Jørgen Strand Larsen. (AFP)

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What happened to Erling Haaland?

The Manchester City forward remained on the pitch until the 67th minute before being replaced by Jørgen Strand Larsen. He appeared to signal toward the bench that he was struggling with an injury and wanted to be taken off.

Haaland has found the net 65 times in 58 appearances for the Norway national team.

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{{^usCountry}} The 26-year-old eventually limped off the field and was substituted at a crucial stage of the match, with the score still level at 1-1. Portugal completes double over Norway {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 26-year-old eventually limped off the field and was substituted at a crucial stage of the match, with the score still level at 1-1. Portugal completes double over Norway {{/usCountry}}

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Norway's only goal also did not come from Haaland, as Kristoffer Ajer found the net in the 36th minute of the first half.

Ajer produced a stunning volley, but Norway’s advantage lasted only two minutes before Joao Cancelo restored parity. The two teams entered halftime level.

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Goncalo Ramos put Portugal back in front with the hosts’ second goal of the game. Portugal managed to hold on for a 2-1 win, even after Francisco Conceicao was shown a red card late in the contest.

More worries for Maresca

The exact nature and severity of the 26-year-old’s injury are still unclear, but the situation could be a major concern for Enzo Maresca. The Manchester City manager has endured a difficult few weeks following the independent commission’s guilty verdict over the club’s 114 financial breaches.

However, Haaland’s injury concern has now overshadowed another major storyline from the match involving Cristiano Ronaldo.

Also read | Bruno Fernandes reveals what he told Cristiano Ronaldo after shock Portugal exit; urges country not to divide

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The Portugal captain was not involved after sensationally leaving the national team camp when he was left out of the starting lineup for the first meeting between the two sides in Oslo two weeks earlier.