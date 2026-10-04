Bruno Fernandes reveals what he told Cristiano Ronaldo after shock Portugal exit; urges country not to divide

Bruno Fernandes on Saturday revealed that he has had a conversation with Cristiano Ronaldo since the 41-year-old abruptly left the Portugal national camp last week in Copenhagen, and declared that the Al-Nassr star remains Portugal's greatest icon. Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo hands the captain's armband to Bruno Fernandes as he is substituted off (REUTERS)

It was last weekend that Ronaldo sensationally walked out of the training camp in Copenhagen ahead of Portugal's Group D Nations League game against Denmark, after coach Jorge Jesus confirmed he would not start. He had earlier been benched in Portugal's 2-1 win over Norway, where he was even seen warming up but was not used as a substitute. In Portugal's campaign opener against Wales earlier last month, he played the first 66 minutes before being benched.

Ronaldo was reportedly unhappy with the decision not to use him for the Denmark game. He subsequently left the camp and the city, leaving his Portugal career in doubt.

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Speaking to the press ahead of the team's return fixture against Norway, Fernandes revealed that he had since spoken to his former Manchester United teammate.

"I had a conversation with [Cristiano], and what I told him, which I'll repeat here, is this: 'The most important thing is that, regardless of what happens, Cristiano Ronaldo will never cease to be the greatest symbol of our national team, of our football, and of the country, for what he has done not only in Portugal but throughout the world'," he said.

"He has a reserved place not only among the best of all time, but also in the hearts of all Portuguese people, and the most important thing is that we stop dividing things."

Fernandes, however, also addressed the larger concern amid the ongoing row, insisting that the situation has not caused any division in the dressing room.

"The most important thing is that this ends well for both sides," he continued.

"[The players] are outside of this controversy, but what I ask is that the country does not divide itself, does not make choices, and respects all sides.

"But, at the same time, Cristiano is and will be the biggest icon of our national team, and he deserves everyone's respect, regardless of who likes him more or less."

Jesus, meanwhile, clarified that, irrespective of the narrative, he still considers Ronaldo a "Portuguese symbol."

"I can't ignore the Cristiano Ronaldo topic. Cris is a symbol of the Portuguese national team. He is a symbol of Portugal. Let that be absolutely clear.

"After the game, answering the question, there will be plenty of time to talk about that," he said.