Bruno Fernandes reveals what he told Cristiano Ronaldo after shock Portugal exit; urges country not to divide
It was last weekend that Cristiano Ronaldo sensationally walked out of the training camp in Copenhagen ahead of Portugal's Nations League game against Denmark
Bruno Fernandes on Saturday revealed that he has had a conversation with Cristiano Ronaldo since the 41-year-old abruptly left the Portugal national camp last week in Copenhagen, and declared that the Al-Nassr star remains Portugal's greatest icon.
It was last weekend that Ronaldo sensationally walked out of the training camp in Copenhagen ahead of Portugal's Group D Nations League game against Denmark, after coach Jorge Jesus confirmed he would not start. He had earlier been benched in Portugal's 2-1 win over Norway, where he was even seen warming up but was not used as a substitute. In Portugal's campaign opener against Wales earlier last month, he played the first 66 minutes before being benched.
Ronaldo was reportedly unhappy with the decision not to use him for the Denmark game. He subsequently left the camp and the city, leaving his Portugal career in doubt.
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Speaking to the press ahead of the team's return fixture against Norway, Fernandes revealed that he had since spoken to his former Manchester United teammate.
"I had a conversation with [Cristiano], and what I told him, which I'll repeat here, is this: 'The most important thing is that, regardless of what happens, Cristiano Ronaldo will never cease to be the greatest symbol of our national team, of our football, and of the country, for what he has done not only in Portugal but throughout the world'," he said.
"He has a reserved place not only among the best of all time, but also in the hearts of all Portuguese people, and the most important thing is that we stop dividing things."
Fernandes, however, also addressed the larger concern amid the ongoing row, insisting that the situation has not caused any division in the dressing room.
"The most important thing is that this ends well for both sides," he continued.
"[The players] are outside of this controversy, but what I ask is that the country does not divide itself, does not make choices, and respects all sides.
"But, at the same time, Cristiano is and will be the biggest icon of our national team, and he deserves everyone's respect, regardless of who likes him more or less."
Jesus, meanwhile, clarified that, irrespective of the narrative, he still considers Ronaldo a "Portuguese symbol."
"I can't ignore the Cristiano Ronaldo topic. Cris is a symbol of the Portuguese national team. He is a symbol of Portugal. Let that be absolutely clear.
"After the game, answering the question, there will be plenty of time to talk about that," he said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAratrick Mondal
Aratrick Mondal is a senior sports journalist based in New Delhi. In his eight years as a sports writer, Aratrick has worked at leading media organisations, including The Times of India, Times Now, Zee, India TV and currently works at a senior position at Hindustan Times Digital. He writes on cricket, football, pickleball and tennis, among other sports. He has extensively covered India's evolving cricket landscape, the country's new-found love for private leagues such as Indian Pickleball League (IPBL), Ultimate Kho Kho League (UKK), Rugby Premier League (RPL) and several tennis leagues. He has closely covered emerging sports such as pickleball. His coverage of major franchise events lends an atmospheric flavor to his ground reports. His recent story on how SA20 (the domestic cricket league of South Africa) had opened up its grounds to create a carnival-like fan experience garnered major international attention, including appreciation from major cricketers. Tennis holds a special place in his heart. Aratrick has built a strong niche in analytical tennis stories—ranging from Grand Slam narratives and player profiles to tactical breakdowns and ranking trends. His long-form features often decode grand slams, career highs and lows of tennis greats and the upward trajectory of emerging stars. He also closely follows India's tennis landscape, having covered the Davis Cup, Bengaluru Open and Tata Open, among others. His reporting is backed by strong data capabilities, with hands-on experience using tools like Python, Tableau, and Excel to produce visually rich, insight-led stories. This data-first approach enhances accuracy, transparency, and trust. In leadership roles, he has managed editorial shifts, overseen homepage strategy, optimised SEO workflows, and mentored peers to deliver consistent, high-traffic journalism. He recently won the HT DigiStar award for the third quarter of financial year 2025-26. Aratrick is trusted for his balanced reportage, sound sourcing, and ability to translate complex sporting events into engaging narratives that speak to a wide audience. He believes sports is for everyone, not just for the enthusiasts and has a unique ability to bring people together - just like the sumptuous meals you'll often find him cooking on a weekend evening.Read More