Why are the Rams releasing Harrison Mevis? Reason explained as Los Angeles signs Blake Grupe

Harrison Mevis’ time with the Los Angeles Rams has come to an end following a disappointing start to the 2026 NFL season. The team is bringing in Blake Grupe from the New York Jets’ practice squad to take over kicking duties, reported NFL insider Ian Rapoport on Tuesday.

Harrison Mevis has been released by Los Angeles Rams. (Getty Images via AFP)

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The decision to make the change follows Los Angeles’ 37-34 overtime loss to the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium, where Mevis’ missed kicks proved costly.

Why are the Rams releasing Harrison Mevis?

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The Rams kicker missed a 50-yard field goal attempt wide left in the first quarter, giving Los Angeles an early setback.

Mevis had an opportunity to secure the win for Los Angeles in overtime, but his 48-yard field-goal attempt was blocked by Bills outside linebacker Gregory Rousseau. Buffalo then took advantage of the opening, as Tyler Bass converted a 45-yard kick on the ensuing possession to clinch the victory and send the Rams to 2-3 on the season.

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Rams head coach Sean McVay did not hide his frustration after the game. “In the kicking game, especially with our PAT, field goal, not even close to good enough,” McVay said. “It cost us the game tonight,” he added.

Mevis’ accuracy takes a hit

The 24-year-old kicker has been inaccurate on field goals during the 2026 campaign, converting only five of his nine attempts. His 55.6% success rate is the worst in the NFL. However, he has maintained a perfect record on extra points, making all 14 attempts.

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Mevis had a much stronger start to his Rams career after joining the team last season. He connected on 12 of 13 field goals in the 2025 regular season and followed that up by making all six attempts in the playoffs.

The kicker took over from Joshua Karty late in the 2025 season and initially gave Los Angeles a dependable option on special teams.

His declining accuracy on longer field goals this year, however, has once again exposed a weakness for the Rams, who have faced repeated challenges in the special-teams department.

Blake Grupe joins Rams

Meanwhile, Grupe joins the Rams with several seasons of NFL experience. He entered the league as an undrafted free agent in 2023 after his college career at Arkansas State and Notre Dame.

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The 27-year-old has served as the Saints’ kicker for parts of three seasons before moving to Indianapolis late in 2025.

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He made all 11 of his field-goal attempts during his stint with the Colts, but Indianapolis released him after training camp this year. The Jets later picked him up, though he was unable to make a game appearance before being assigned to their practice squad.

Grupe now has another chance to establish himself in the NFL, with Los Angeles hoping his arrival will help resolve its ongoing kicking issues.

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