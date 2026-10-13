What did Mike Tomlin say about Derrick Henry? NBC analyst clarifies his intentions about Ravens RB
Mike Tomlin Tomlin faced Derrick Henry on multiple occasions, both when the running back was with the Tennessee Titans and after his move to Baltimore Ravens.
Mike Tomlin has begun a new chapter in his career after stepping away from coaching, joining NBC’s Sunday Night Football pregame team as an analyst. However, it was his unusual way of referring to Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry that caught fans’ attention on Sunday.
What did Mike Tomlin say about Derrick Henry?
Interestingly, Tomlin did not make headlines for a specific comment about Henry. Instead, the former Pittsburgh Steelers coach repeatedly avoided using the running back’s name while discussing Baltimore’s Sunday Night Football matchup against the Atlanta Falcons.
Avoiding a player’s name can often be perceived as a lack of respect, but Tomlin’s repeated use of the nickname seemed to reflect his awareness of the threat Henry poses to opposing defenses.
With Lamar Jackson unavailable due to an ankle injury, Tomlin stressed that Baltimore would need to “ride The Big Runner.” He continued using the nickname twice more while explaining his point, never directly naming Henry during his analysis.
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NBC host Maria Taylor stepped in to confirm that Tomlin was referring to Henry. “He still will not say his name because he sends a shiver down his spine,” Taylor said.
Tomlin clarifies feelings about Henry
NBC later shared a clip of the exchange on social media, highlighting Tomlin’s repeated refusal to say Henry’s name. The network captioned the video, “Mike Tomlin is committed to never saying Derrick Henry’s name.”
Tomlin soon responded to the post, making it clear that his choice of words came from admiration for the Ravens running back. He tweeted, “So much respect for The Big Runner.”
Tomlin’s winning record against Henry
During his time with the Steelers, Tomlin faced Henry on multiple occasions, both when the running back was with the Tennessee Titans and after his move to Baltimore. Those encounters gave the former coach a close look at Henry’s physical running style and ability to trouble opposing defenses.
However, Pittsburgh generally managed to contain Henry during those meetings. In seven games against the Steelers while representing the Titans and Ravens, Henry crossed the 100-yard rushing mark twice and recorded three touchdowns. Tomlin’s teams won six of those seven contests, giving him a 6-1 record against the running back.
Even so, Tomlin’s remarks reflected his respect for Henry and the challenge he presents on the field, rather than any intention to slight the Ravens star.
Derrick Henry powers Ravens’ offense
The 32-year-old running back continues to build on his remarkable career, and his performance on Sunday once again highlighted his value to Baltimore. Henry finished the game with 102 rushing yards, helping the Ravens claim an overtime win against the Atlanta Falcons.
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In Baltimore’s first five games this season, Henry has rushed for 476 yards and scored seven touchdowns, putting together another productive start to the year. He has surpassed 1,000 rushing yards in seven seasons and is working toward another such campaign.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More