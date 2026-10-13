When is Myles Garrett coming back? Latest timeline update as Rams DE misses Week 5 clash vs Bills
Myles Garrett missed his fourth consecutive game as he continues his recovery from knee surgery.
The Los Angeles Rams welcome the Buffalo Bills for their Week 5 showdown, but they will once again be without one of their notable offseason additions, Myles Garrett.
The Rams defensive end missed his fourth consecutive game as he continues his recovery from knee surgery.
After undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery in mid-September, Garrett was placed on injured reserve, ruling him out for a minimum of four regular-season games.
When will Myles Garrett come back?
The Rams have yet to set a firm date for Garrett’s return, and McVay’s latest comments suggest the team does not expect to begin his comeback process next week.
Should he remain on track for the reported six-to-eight-week recovery period, he could potentially return as early as November 1, when Los Angeles is slated to take on the Chargers.
Despite positive progress in his recovery, the Rams are proceeding cautiously before clearing Garrett to return. Sean McVay addressed the defensive end’s injury during Saturday’s press conference, indicating that he is unlikely to resume practice next week.
Los Angeles appears set to hold off on activating Garrett from injured reserve when he becomes eligible to return in Week 6.
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The 30-year-old is recovering from the knee procedure he underwent after the Rams’ season-opening loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Sean McVay provides Garrett injury update
McVay had previously characterized the issue as knee irritation, which also limited Garrett during training camp and affected his availability before the regular season began.
“His surgery went really well. He's making good progress,” McVay said, before explaining that the team would continue to assess the recovery on a week-to-week basis.
“As far as what that timeline looks like, it's kind of week to week in terms of how he feels. But I would say it's more likely that we do not start his clock next week,” the Rams coach added.
McVay’s remarks indicate that Garrett’s absence could extend beyond the Week 5 game against Buffalo.
Rams defensive line adjustments
The 30-year-old has featured in only one game for Los Angeles since joining the Rams from the Cleveland Browns in a June trade, appearing in their season opener against the 49ers in Australia.
His prolonged absence has forced the team to explore alternative options along the defensive line while waiting for the high-profile addition to recover.
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With Garrett sidelined, Josaiah Stewart has taken over a starting spot alongside Byron Young. Rookie Wesley Bailey and Desjuan Johnson have also contributed to the defensive-line rotation, with Los Angeles continuing to depend on the group until Garrett is ready to return.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More