Rams vs Bills national anthem and halftime show: Who is performing at SoFi Stadium today?
The Los Angeles Rams will also honor Matthew Stafford’s 2025 NFL MVP achievement during the game.
Week 5’s Monday Night Football showdown will take place at SoFi Stadium, with the Los Angeles Rams hosting the Buffalo Bills.
Buffalo heads into the contest with a 3-1 record after New England handed the Bills their first defeat of the season in Week 4. The 2-2 Rams, meanwhile, will aim to make the most of their home-field advantage.
Beyond the on-field action, the event will feature a lineup of high-profile performers, with a halftime show and a special rendition of the national anthem scheduled before the game begins.
Who is singing the national anthem?
Morgan St. Jean, a singer-songwriter and content creator from Los Angeles, will perform the national anthem at SoFi Stadium ahead of kickoff. She is known for her song “Not All Men,” one of the standout tracks in her solo music career.
St. Jean will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the primetime matchup between Matthew Stafford’s Los Angeles Rams and Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills.
Stafford claimed the NFL’s MVP honors for the 2025 season, following Allen’s award-winning campaign in 2024.
Their quarterback showdown stands as the main sporting highlight of the evening, while St. Jean and the other scheduled performers will add to the excitement surrounding the game.
More pre-game events
The pregame ceremony will also feature members of the Los Angeles Police Department, who will stretch an 80-yard American flag across the field as the anthem is performed.
The Rams are setting the stage for an exciting pregame experience at SoFi Stadium, with St. Jean joining an impressive roster of performers lined up to entertain fans before kickoff.
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Los Angeles DJ duo TWO FRIENDS, consisting of Eli Sones and Matthew Halper, are also scheduled to take the stage before kickoff.
Who will perform at the halftime show?
The entertainment will continue into halftime, with singer and actress JoJo set to lead the show. Australian DJ and trumpet player Timmy Trumpet is also scheduled to perform during the third quarter.
With kickoff slated for 8:15 pm ET, the halftime performance is expected to begin at approximately 9:45 pm ET.
The Rams will also honor Matthew Stafford’s 2025 NFL MVP achievement during the game. Fans attending the matchup can receive a special MVP rally towel featuring the quarterback, available at stadium entry while supplies last.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROjas Jaiswal
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.Read More