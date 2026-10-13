Rams vs Bills national anthem and halftime show: Who is performing at SoFi Stadium today?

Week 5’s Monday Night Football showdown will take place at SoFi Stadium, with the Los Angeles Rams hosting the Buffalo Bills. General view inside SoFi Stadium prior to the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills. (IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Buffalo heads into the contest with a 3-1 record after New England handed the Bills their first defeat of the season in Week 4. The 2-2 Rams, meanwhile, will aim to make the most of their home-field advantage.

Beyond the on-field action, the event will feature a lineup of high-profile performers, with a halftime show and a special rendition of the national anthem scheduled before the game begins.

Who is singing the national anthem? Morgan St. Jean, a singer-songwriter and content creator from Los Angeles, will perform the national anthem at SoFi Stadium ahead of kickoff. She is known for her song “Not All Men,” one of the standout tracks in her solo music career.

St. Jean will sing “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the primetime matchup between Matthew Stafford’s Los Angeles Rams and Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills.

Stafford claimed the NFL’s MVP honors for the 2025 season, following Allen’s award-winning campaign in 2024.

Their quarterback showdown stands as the main sporting highlight of the evening, while St. Jean and the other scheduled performers will add to the excitement surrounding the game.

More pre-game events The pregame ceremony will also feature members of the Los Angeles Police Department, who will stretch an 80-yard American flag across the field as the anthem is performed.

The Rams are setting the stage for an exciting pregame experience at SoFi Stadium, with St. Jean joining an impressive roster of performers lined up to entertain fans before kickoff.

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Los Angeles DJ duo TWO FRIENDS, consisting of Eli Sones and Matthew Halper, are also scheduled to take the stage before kickoff.

Who will perform at the halftime show? The entertainment will continue into halftime, with singer and actress JoJo set to lead the show. Australian DJ and trumpet player Timmy Trumpet is also scheduled to perform during the third quarter.

With kickoff slated for 8:15 pm ET, the halftime performance is expected to begin at approximately 9:45 pm ET.

The Rams will also honor Matthew Stafford’s 2025 NFL MVP achievement during the game. Fans attending the matchup can receive a special MVP rally towel featuring the quarterback, available at stadium entry while supplies last.