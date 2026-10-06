Why did NFL suspend line judge Jeff Seeman and referee Adrian Hill? Reason behind punishment explained

Sunday's NFL games involving the Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants, as well as the Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings, resulted in disciplinary action against two league officials following separate incidents of unprofessional conduct.
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The NFL has suspended line judge Jeff Seeman for two games, while referee Adrian Hill has received a one-game suspension. NFL insider Adam Schefter reported the developments on X, citing the league's decision and the incidents involving the two officials.
“The NFL confirmed today that line judge Jeff Seeman has been suspended for two games and referee Adrian Hill has been suspended for one game, each for an instance of unprofessional conduct toward a player in Sunday’s Arizona-New York Giants (Seeman) and Miami-Minnesota games (Hill),” Schefter tweeted on X.
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Schefter also reported that the suspensions were handed down by NFL Vice President of Officiating Ramon George.
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Schefter also reported that the suspensions were handed down by NFL Vice President of Officiating Ramon George.
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The disciplinary action involving Seeman comes after the NFLPA criticized the conduct of an NFL official during Sunday's games as “unacceptable.” Seeman was reportedly seen directing expletives at Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride during the team's matchup with the New York Giants.
The exchange took place in the fourth quarter after a third-and-3 play, when McBride was disputing a potential pass interference call.
In the Vikings-Dolphins matchup, Hill was also seen appearing to shout at Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson and gesture for him to move away. The exchange followed a play that had already been whistled dead, during which Wilson collided with Hill.
Ojas Jaiswal is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, currently working with the US Desk, where he covers a wide spectrum of American sports and global news developments. From high-intensity NFL moments on the field to the latest off-court NBA storylines, he specializes in delivering engaging, audience-driven stories that blend factual accuracy with compelling narratives. A graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication from Bennett University, Ojas brings over two years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, he worked with EssentiallySports, a leading digital sports media platform catering to American sports audiences, where he contributed across multiple editorial and engagement-focused roles. He also interned with Times Network at the Sports Desk, producing articles and video content across diverse sports, ranging from Formula 1 to football. Known for his commitment to factual and accurate reporting, Ojas was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in Editing during his college years. Beyond sports journalism, he closely follows international affairs and global developments, while also exploring documentaries from different cultures and regions around the world. A lifelong football enthusiast, Ojas has admired Lionel Messi since childhood and continues to draw inspiration from the football icon’s journey and legacy.