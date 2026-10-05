Why is Max Muncy not playing tonight vs Braves? Is he injured? Latest Dodgers lineup update

Max Muncy is not in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ starting lineup for Game 2 of the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday night.

Max Muncy’s status for Dodgers vs Braves Game 2 takes a shift as Los Angeles makes a notable lineup decision before Sunday’s matchup. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

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However, the veteran is expected to be available off the bench if manager Dave Roberts needs him later in the game.

The Dodgers have made the change after Atlanta named left-hander Ray Kerr as its starter.

Miguel Rojas will take Muncy’s place at third base, while the rest of the Dodgers’ lineup stays largely the same.

Why is Max Muncy not starting?

Muncy is sitting out the start because the Dodgers are going with Rojas at third base against another left-handed pitcher. The move gives Los Angeles a different look at the bottom of the lineup while keeping Muncy available as a potential option later.

The decision comes just a day after Muncy made a big impact in the series opener. He hit a home run in the Dodgers’ win over Atlanta, helping Los Angeles take an early lead in the best-of-five series.

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{{^usCountry}} Despite that performance, Roberts has opted for a matchup-based lineup in Game 2. Will Max Muncy play tonight? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Despite that performance, Roberts has opted for a matchup-based lineup in Game 2. Will Max Muncy play tonight? {{/usCountry}}

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Muncy is expected to be available as a substitute. His role could become more important once Atlanta turns to its bullpen, particularly if the Dodgers face a favorable matchup.

The Braves are also expected to use multiple pitchers, which could give Roberts a chance to bring Muncy into the game later.

The Dodgers entered Game 2 with a lead in the series after beating Atlanta in the opener. The team will now look to take another step toward advancing while Muncy waits for his opportunity.

Dodgers Game 2 lineup

Miguel Rojas moves into Muncy’s spot at third base, while the rest of the starting group stays mostly unchanged.

Mookie Betts, shortstop

Shohei Ohtani, designated hitter

Will Smith, catcher

Freddie Freeman, first base

Teoscar Hernández, left field

Kyle Tucker, right field

Andy Pages, center field

Miguel Rojas, third base

Tommy Edman, second base

Max Muncy depth chart

Third base: Max Muncy, Miguel Rojas

Game 2 starter: Miguel Rojas

Muncy’s role: Available off the bench

Potential use: Later in the game based on the matchup

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