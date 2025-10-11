Will Simone Biles return for the 2028 Olympics? Here's what she says

Simone Biles says she may compete at the LA 2028 Olympics but is taking a break from training for now. US Olympic gymnast Simone Biles said she will be involved in the Games in some way, though she is unsure whether it will be as a competitor or a spectator.(AFP)

Speaking in Buenos Aires, Argentina, whether she will compete on or not, the 28-year-old said she will be involved in the Games in some way.

“Everyone likes to talk about LA and what that road looks like for me. So currently, I am taking some time off from the gym because I think it’s really important that your physical health matches your mental health,” she said on Wednesday.

“That’s why you saw so much of my success in Paris, because the mental and the physical were right on par. They were right on track with each other, so I think that’s really, really important.”

“I’m not sure what 2028 looks like, but I will be there in some capacity. I just don’t know right now if it’s on the floor or in the stands. But I definitely want to go and be a part of that movement,” she added, speaking at events tied to Buenos Aires’ designation as the 2027 World Capital of Sport.

Biles, 28, who won three gold medals at Paris 2024, also reflected on her decision to withdraw from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to focus on her mental health.

“I think practising for Tokyo, there were a little bit of mental health issues going on already that I was neglecting, and I was so worried about my physical health for the extra year that I neglected my mental health," she recalled.

“For so many years, mental health has been a voodoo topic. And it has been deemed as a weakness, when really we should switch the conversation up and think of it as courageous and strong, much rather than weakness or shame or guilt that you have to hold.”

While in Argentina, Biles will also run a gymnastics clinic for young athletes.