Wu-Tang Clan performed during the Detroit Lions' Thanksgiving Day game against the Chicago Bears on November 26, with Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith joining the group at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Wu-Tang Clan and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith performed during the Detroit Lions' Thanksgiving halftime show at Ford Field. (REUTERS) more less

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The performance brought together the New York hip-hop group and the veteran rock drummer for the NFL's annual Thanksgiving matchup. Footage shared on X showed Wu-Tang Clan members rapping and moving around the stage as red lighting and smoke effects added to the live show.

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The appearance was part of the Lions' 87th annual Thanksgiving Day Classic. According to CBS Detroit, the team announced Smith's participation on November 20, adding him to the previously announced lineup.

Chad Smith joins Wu-Tang Clan for Thanksgiving performance

Smith, best known as the drummer for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, grew up in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. His appearance at Ford Field brought him back to the Detroit area for the Thanksgiving event.

The collaboration also connected two acts that have previously crossed paths musically. Wu-Tang Clan and Smith were involved in the 2000 compilation Loud Rocks, which brought hip-hop artists together with rock musicians.

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{{^usCountry}} According to The Detroit News, Smith attended the group's soundcheck at Ford Field ahead of the performance and wore Wu-Tang-branded Nike sneakers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to The Detroit News, Smith attended the group's soundcheck at Ford Field ahead of the performance and wore Wu-Tang-branded Nike sneakers. {{/usCountry}}

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The Lions' Thanksgiving show was produced in partnership with rapper Eminem and his longtime manager Paul Rosenberg, who returned as executive producers for the second year of their multiyear agreement with the team.

Rosenberg previously expressed excitement about the group's selection.

“We often like to do things that are both exciting and unexpected. A Wu-Tang Clan Thanksgiving performance in Detroit certainly fits that description!” he said in a statement.

Eminem and Paul Rosenberg select Wu-Tang Clan for Lions show

Eminem and Rosenberg were responsible for selecting the performers as part of their partnership with the Lions. According to the NFL's announcement, this marked the second year of their multiyear agreement to produce the team's Thanksgiving halftime entertainment.

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Rosenberg also revealed that he and Eminem had been Wu-Tang Clan fans since the early 1990s. He described the opportunity to bring the group to Detroit as an honor.

Wu-Tang Clan was one of three major musical acts featured in the NFL's Thanksgiving Day lineup. According to People, country singer Miranda Lambert performed during the Dallas Cowboys' game against the Philadelphia Eagles, while the Goo Goo Dolls took the stage during the Buffalo Bills' matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Lambert's appearance marked the 30th annual Salvation Army Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show, a tradition that began in 1997. The Goo Goo Dolls, meanwhile, represented their hometown of Buffalo during the Thanksgiving night game.

For Detroit, the combination of Wu-Tang Clan and Chad Smith brought hip-hop and rock music together during the Lions' holiday game.

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