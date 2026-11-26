Gukesh vs Sindarov Live updates, World Chess Championship, Game 3: Defending champ faces Black-piece test
Gukesh vs Sindarov Live updates, World Chess Championship, Game 3: Catch latest updates of the third game between the defending champion and his challenger
The battle for the World Chess Championship title intensifies as Game 3 is set to get underway in Geneva today. Defending champion D Gukesh will have the black pieces against challenger Javokhir Sindarov. The two played out draws in the opening games, leaving the match delicately poised at 1-1. The first encounter was a tense affair, with Gukesh displaying his defensive resilience, while the second ended in a draw by threefold repetition after just 20 moves. What is at stake for the two grandmasters today as they look to gain an early advantage before the championship's first rest day?
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- 26 Nov 2026, 07:37:45 PM IST
Another city?
After Berlin and London, we have now reached Rio. The Rio de Janeiro Variation (also called the Rio de Janeiro Defense) is a chess opening line within the Berlin Defense of the Ruy López, defined by the moves 1. e4 e5 2. Nf3 Nc6 3. Bb5 Nf6 4. O-O Nxe4 5. d4 Be7
- 26 Nov 2026, 07:29:10 PM IST
No cheating!
Both players get scanned before the games! #GukeshSindarov https://t.co/0mEJCBlFLE— Chess.com News (@ChesscomNews) November 26, 2026
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- 26 Nov 2026, 07:18:38 PM IST
Grand playing hall?
I visited the match in September 1985. Sizzling atmosphere in the packed hall where the crowd reacted volubly to moves and the arbiters had to appeal for quiet.— Daniel King (@DanielKingChess) November 26, 2026
Some chatter about the playing hall and the size and whether it is befitting such a big game. FIDE had defended their decision but rest assured, some of the venues in the past have been massive.
- 26 Nov 2026, 07:16:32 PM IST
Te minutes to go
The players are not yet in the playing hall but it is almost time for the game.
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- 26 Nov 2026, 06:51:27 PM IST
The GTA question every GM needs to be asked
How would you convince Sindarov to give GTA 6 a shot? 😆 #GukeshSindarov https://t.co/b2wfWgivtQ— International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) November 26, 2026
- 26 Nov 2026, 06:48:26 PM IST
Highlights from the first two games
Highlights from the first two games of the Salesforce FIDE World Championship 2026! ♟️🔥 🎥 Watch Game 3 live broadcast 👇 https://t.co/41Bp2e0qC5 #GukeshSindarov https://t.co/6w9RXUojLX— International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) November 26, 2026
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- 26 Nov 2026, 06:45:09 PM IST
Sindarov's chance
His yawns have been the talk of the town but the play hasn't exactly been free-flowing yet. Sindarov is known for his counterplay and maybe now, with two games already over, we will start to see the true prep emerge. Frankly, anything other than Berlin or London please!
- 26 Nov 2026, 06:42:09 PM IST
Risk it or stay steady?
At the post-round press conference yesterday, Gukesh had explained that it often happens that Black manages to neutralise White’s opening idea, leaving little room for further progress. So early in the match, he felt there was no reason to take unnecessary risks.
But at some point, someone will have start taking a few risks. Is it the weight of the crown that is bringing out the cautious side of the champion or is this simply Gukesh 2.0?
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- 26 Nov 2026, 06:36:10 PM IST
Almost time for Game 3
The first two games of the World Chess Championship have been underwhelming in a sense. Game 1, according to most experts, was high quality. One got the feeling that the players were trying to get a better handle on the prep of their opponents. But the 20-move draw in Game 2 left many wondering why neither player was prepared to push for a little longer at least. Two 20-year-olds are playing the match but so far, caution not adventure has been the theme of the day.
Will Game 3 see either player truly going for it? The game begins at 7:30 pm.
- 26 Nov 2026, 06:10:34 PM IST
Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of Game 3 of the World Chess Championship between D Gukesh and Javokhir Sindarov in Geneva. Stay tuned for more updates!
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