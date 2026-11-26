The battle for the World Chess Championship title intensifies as Game 3 is set to get underway in Geneva today. Defending champion D Gukesh will have the black pieces against challenger Javokhir Sindarov. The two played out draws in the opening games, leaving the match delicately poised at 1-1. The first encounter was a tense affair, with Gukesh displaying his defensive resilience, while the second ended in a draw by threefold repetition after just 20 moves. What is at stake for the two grandmasters today as they look to gain an early advantage before the championship's first rest day?