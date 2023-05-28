Cracks in the Bloodline: Jimmy Uso kicks Roman Reigns at WWE Night of Champions 2023, The Tribal Chief loses

Fans were left shell shocked when Jimmy Uso betrayed Roman Reigns, attacking him in the ring at WWE Night of Champions 2023 on Saturday night in Saudi Arabia. Jimmy hit The Tribal Chief with superkicks twice which eventually helped The Bloodline's rivals namely Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. Owens-Zayn triumphed over Reigns-Solo Sikoa and successfully defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team title. Jimmy Uso betrayed Roman Reigns, attacking him in the ring at WWE Night of Champions 2023 on Saturday night in Saudi Arabia. (Twitter)

During the match between Reigns-Sikoa and Owens-Zayn, The Usos initially came to the aid of The Bloodline members. In their bid to help Reigns-Sikoa, The Usos accidentally superkicked Sikoa. The Usos' actions enraged Reigns who pushed and insulted them. The Tribal Chief's behaviour led Jimmy to hit him, leaving the entire WWE Universe shell shocked.

Cracks in the bloodline had first appeared during Royal Rumble 2023 when the former honorary Uce Zayn betrayed Reigns and left The Bloodline. At that time, Jey Uso didn't participate in the brutal beatdown of Zayn. Jey remained an eye sore for The Tribal Chief for a long time, trying to prove his loyalty towards Reigns. The Tribal Chief expected The Usos to get rid of Zayn but they failed. Zayn convinced Owens to become his partner and the duo defeated The Usos at WrestleMania39 to become Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. The Usos' loss irked Reigns and he became more indifferent towards them. With time, Sikoa became a major trustee of Reigns and The Usos got pushed into the background. The latest betrayl by Jimmy is a consequence of all the happenings in the past. Jimmy's actions are a result of the humiliations and insults perpetrated on The Usos by Reigns.

There are speculations that entire drama might culminate into an official match between The Usos and Reigns-Sikoa at WWE Money In the Bank.

Meanwhile, in other important matches at WWE Night of Champions 2023, Brock Lesnar surpassed Cody Rhodes in a head-to-head fight. SmackDown women's champion Rhea Ripley retained her title against Natalya. Asuka overpowered Bianca Belair and became the new Raw women's champion. Gunther defeated Mustafa Ali.

Seth Rollins conquered AJ Styles and became the World Heavyweight Champion.