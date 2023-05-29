‘Damn…’: Jey Uso reacts to brother's attack on Roman Reigns at WWE Night of Champions 2023

In a dramatic turn of events, Jimmy Uso betrayed Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Night of Champions 2023 on Saturday, May 27 at Jeddah Superdome in Saudi Arabia. Jimmy's actions sent shockwaves in the WWE Universe with fans of The Bloodline left wondering about the fate of the group in times to come. There was beef happening betweeen The Usos and Reigns but no one would have imagined that Jimmy's patience would snap.(Twitter)

There has been beef happening betweeen The Usos and Reigns but no one would have imagined that Jimmy's patience would snap. But it did and Jimmy ended up superkicking The Tribal Chief twice during the fight between Reigns-Solo Sikoa and Kevin Owens-Sami Zayn. Jimmy's actions helped Owens-Zayn seal the win and thus successfully defend their WWE Undisputed Tag Team title.

Reigns' manager Paul Heyman took to Twitter and broke his silence on what transpired at Night of Champions 2023.

"Your Tribal Chief, Solo and I are jetting back home from #WWENOC .We will talk about this in detail Friday on #SmackDown," tweeted Heyman.

Since all The Bloodline members are part of the SmackDown brand, fans can expect something bombastic to happen in the upcoming episode.

Meanwhile, after Saturday's blockbuster event, an official WWE post on Instagram, read: “The closing moments of #WWENOC left us all speechless!”. The Bloodline member and Jimmy's brother Jey Uso reacted to it and commented “Damn. Delete dis.”

Clearly, even Jey can't get over his brother Jimmy's betrayl of Reigns. Even while in the ring on Saturday, Jey looked shocked and gave looks of utter disbelief and disapproval towards his brother.

With Reigns-Sikoa losing to Owens-Zayn, the confidence of The Bloodline's enemies have soared considerably. Fans can expect the trio of Owens-Zayn-Riddle to create more problems for Reigns in coming times.

There are speculations that the rift in The Bloodline might culminate into an official match between The Usos and Reigns-Sikoa at WWE Money In the Bank.