Jey Uso breaks silence after handing humiliating defeat to Roman Reigns in tag team match at 2023 WWE Money in the Bank

Jey Uso has broken his silence after he teamed up with his brother Jimmy Uso and defeated WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns at 2023 WWE Money in the Bank in London, England. Jey etched his name in history as he became the first wrestler in 1294 days to have pinned Reigns. The Usos won the "Bloodline Civil War" tag team match against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa. Jey Uso pinned Reigns to grab the victory.(WWE)

On Thursday, Jey took to Instagram and dwelt on the historic tag team match which The Usos won against Reigns-Solo Sikoa.

"Had to sit back…And realize what we did..What we’ve done….And what’s to come…regardless,We The Ones Forever. #TheRealOnes," posted Jey on Instagram.

The latest defeat at 2023 WWE Money in the Bank, has rubbed salt into the wounds of The Tribal Chief. Reigns was humiliated and beaten in the lead-up to the premium event match, officially termed "The Bloodline Civil War". The Tribal Chief aimed redemption by conquering The Usos in front of the WWE Universe, but he suffered a shocking defeat, which has definitely downsized his reputation.

Notably, The Bloodline first lost its member, Sami Zayn who betrayed Reigns at the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble and exited the group. Recently, Jimmy Uso betrayed Reigns during his tag team match at 2023 WWE Night of Champions. Later, Jey took Jimmy's side and the duo beat Reigns and exited the group.

Meanwhile, on Friday night SmackDown, Reigns will face “Trial of The Tribal Chief” in Tribal Court. Fans are excited for the upcoming storyline as it will give a clear picture about the fate of The Bloodline.