'Little kick, and you'll be out': Female WWE wrestler fires salvo at Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns are the two most fearsome wrestlers in WWE currently. A match against even one of them is enough to send shivers down the spine of the opponent. Now imagine a female wrestler threatening both, seems unlikely, doesn't it? But it has happened as former RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch launched a salvo against the two superstars in the latest episode of UpUpDownDown.

In the episode, the ratings for several WWE icons in the upcoming 2K23 game were revealed. And Becky was greatly pleased by the fact that she received a 96 rating in the game, just behind The Beast Incarnate and The Tribal Chief.

"Oh, I gotta go for Brock, oh I gotta go for Roman? You think I'm scared? You boys think I'm scared? No, I'm not scared. I'm not scared. A little kick, and you'll be out!," said Becky.

Meanwhile, Becky's rating of 96, has made her the highest-rated female WWE superstar ever in the video games. For the past five years, she has been consistently popular in the WWE roster. Her terrific performances to the top during 2018-20 turned her into a superstar, and she had also made the cover of WWE 2K20 back then.

Interestingly Reigns retained his WWE Universal Champion title by beating Sami Zayn in the Elimination Chamber last week. With the win, the Bloodline chief has now stretched his streak since holding the title for more than 900 days now.

The Tribal Chief had beaten Brock Lesnar in the epic WrestleMania 38 match to become the first-ever Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Reigns will now lock horns with the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes in the WrestleMania39. Rhodes had booked his place for the Show of Shows after winning the 2023 Royal Rumble in January.