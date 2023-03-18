WWE announcer pleads Rey Mysterio's son to not ruin own father's Hall Of Fame moment

Dominik Mysterio insulted his father Rey Mysterio and interrupted his moment of honour when Rey was acknowledging the crowd after being announced as the first inductee to 2023 WWE Hall Of Fame. There is every chance that Dominick might interrupt the proceedings during Rey Mysterio's Hall Of Fame induction, pouring water over Rey's huge moment of joy.(Twitter)

The formal induction ceremony of Rey is set to take place on WWE SmackDown during the WrestleMania 39 weekend. And there is every chance that Dominick might interrupt the proceedings, pouring water over Rey's huge moment of joy. As the threat of Dominik looms large, WWE announcer Corey Graves has made a request to him. On the latest episode of the After the Bell podcast, Graves pleaded with Rey's son to maintain the sanctity of the Hall Of Fame.

"I am pleading publicly with Dominik Mysterio to let the Hall of Fame go off as planned. I understand it makes sense to everybody who's watching everything that's happened over the last year plus, this rift with Dominik and Rey. The logical conclusion is a fight. Rey, still, as of this moment, has not accepted anything." said Corey.

"But I'm asking Dominik publicly on behalf of all fans who love this business, who love WWE, who love Rey Mysterio, on a fandom level or a personal level, let it be. Don't mess with the Hall of Fame. Let the Hall of Fame be the Hall of Fame. Let it maintain its sanctity," he added.

Meanwhile, there are speculations that eventually Rey and Dominik will fight against each other in a match in The Showcase Of The Immortals. WrestleMania 39 will take place in Los Angeles as a two-night event on Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2.