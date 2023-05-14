WWE confirms Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens at Night of Champions 2023

In an astonishing turn of events, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Enforcer of The Bloodline Solo Sikoa will square off against Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens at Night of Champions 2023. On Friday night SmackDown, Paul Heyman made the announcement about the epic clash. (Twitter)

Official Twitter account of WWE confirmed the match and posted "The WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles are on the line when @SamiZayn & @FightOwensFight defend against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion @WWERomanReigns & @WWESoloSikoa at #WWENOC! Can Sami and KO retain? Or will #TheBloodline reclaim tag team gold?".

Reigns has been forced to get down into the battlefield after his trusted accomplices Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso failed to solve the Owens-Zayn problem. At WrestleMania 39, The Usos lost their title against Owens-Zayn. Later, a title rematch took place but the Usos were made the bite the dust again by the confident duo of Owens and Zayn. Having suffered consecutive defeats from their archrivals, The Usos lost the respect of The Tribal Chief.

The Tribal Chief Reigns had successfully defended his title against Zayn in a head-to-head fight at WrestleMania 39. The upcoming tag team match at Night of Champions, will be the first clash between Reigns and Zayn since then.

Zayn was earlier a member of Reigns' wrestling faction The Bloodline. He betrayed Reigns at 2023 Royal Rumble as Zayn refused to follow The Tribal Chief's orders of beating Owens with a steel chair. Zayn instead slammed the chair on Reigns which led The Bloodline to viciously beat The Master Strategist and expel him from the group.

Meanwhile, at Night of Champions 2023, Brock Lesnar will face off against Cody Rhodes. The extravaganza will also see Seth Rollins take on AJ Styles in a head-to-head fight to crown the first World Heavyweight Champion.