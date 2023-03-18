WWE Hall Of Famer reacts to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn reunion on SmackDown

WWE fans had seen it coming and when it happened it brought in loud cheers. Enemies of The Bloodline Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn got united in their common fight on Friday night on WWE SmackDown. Enemies of The Bloodline Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn got united in their common fight on Friday night during WWE SmackDown. (Twitter)

Until now, Owens had been avoiding Zayn's offer of friendship. The two had come across each other on multiple occasions but everytime KO had declined to unite with Zayn in taking on Roman Reigns and Co.

On Friday night, Zayn was attacked by the Uso brothers. While the fight was still on, Owens came to the aid of Zayn and both jointly took on Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso. After the fight, Owens hugged Zayn amid a standing ovation by the crowd. The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes was shown as watching the emotional moment on Television and he seemed to approve the reunion between the two superstars.

A Twitter user reacted to the historic moment and wrote "The feels are real. To witness this storyline build and build and build over the last few years has been absolutely amazing".

WWE Hall of Famer and wrestler Mark Henry quote the user's tweet and wrote "Wow, what a great moment in television!". Henry also tweeted "So good!" in response to the moment of Owens-Zayn reunion, implying that he was greatly impressed by the way the storyline was unfolding in the build up to WrestleMania 39.

Before the fight against Usos, Zayn and Jey Uso engaged in a verabal banter. Jey said " I didn't like you. From day one, I didn't trust you, they start liking you. Jimmy like you even The Tribal Chief like you but not me."