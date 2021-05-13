Home / Sports / Xavi extends contract with Qatar club Al-Sadd
Xavi Hernandez: File photot(Twitter)
Xavi Hernandez: File photot(Twitter)
sports

Xavi extends contract with Qatar club Al-Sadd

Al-Sadd head coach Xavi expressed his delight after extending his stay at the club and spoke of his aim to achieve more goals along with the players and the staff.
READ FULL STORY
ANI | , Doha
PUBLISHED ON MAY 13, 2021 09:22 PM IST

Spain football legend Xavi on Thursday signed a two-year contract extension with Qatar club Al-Sadd.

As a result, Xavi will now be in charge of the club until 2023. Al-Sadd head coach Xavi expressed his delight after extending his stay at the club and spoke of his aim to achieve more goals along with the players and the staff.

Xavi in an official release said: "We achieved a lot together, scored goals, won matches and titles, and we are all very proud of this success. Getting this kind of support is the best thing any coach can get."

He added: "I have everything I could want to do well, and I feel proud to continue with Al-Sadd for an additional two seasons."

Regarding the rumours in the media about the existence of a clause in his new contract that allows him to leave at any time, the Al-Sadd coach said: "This is incorrect. I have a two-season contract with Al-Sadd, and I respect this contract, and I also respect the official negotiation methods between all parties."

Xavi concluded by saying: "Our challenge is to continue to improve and develop, and I am very excited to help Al-Sadd players do that."

Xavi took over the responsibility of coaching the Al-Sadd first team in the summer of 2019. He has won 6 titles so far with the team and has also reached the final of the 2021 Amir Cup.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
al sadd xavi hernandez
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.