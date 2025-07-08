5 scam shopping sites are fooling Indian buyers in 2025: Here’s what to avoid

Online shopping is second nature now. People have moved beyond the traditional e-commerce platforms and are shopping from platforms like Instagram, Meta and more. But not everything that shows up on your feed, or the first page of Google, is worth clicking. Scam shopping sites have got smarter. They look clean, run ads on Instagram, offer cash on delivery, and then vanish once your money’s gone or worse, deliver junk. Avoid these scam websites to preserve your money.

Here are five scam websites that real users in India are reporting, and you should avoid at all costs.

1. Just Kotton

You’ll spot them on Instagram pushing “premium ethnicwear” at ₹999. But once you place the order, all you get is a cheap curtain or a pair of old pyjamas. No refunds, no returns, no contact. COD is used to build trust, but once delivered, you’re on your own. Stay away.

2. Fabindia.club

Not to be confused with the real FabIndia. This fake site copies the original design down to the fonts and layout. But the domain gives it away. Orders placed here often don’t arrive. When they do, they’re knockoffs or damaged. These clones are dangerous because they prey on brand loyalty.

3. PerfectX.in and WidgetShunt.com

The classic electronics bait. Deep discounts on power banks, headphones, chargers, all too tempting. But once you pay, there's radio silence. No delivery, no tracking, and zero customer care. These sites often cycle through multiple domain names, so if it feels off, it probably is.

4. Fake Sneaker Stores (Vans, Converse, Cat India)

If a Google ad shows you sneakers at 80% off, don’t click. These fake stores deliver used or fake shoes, or nothing. Common trick: no official return page, and all contact details lead nowhere. Users have reported receiving mismatched pairs or even sandals.

5. ShopClues (Proceed with Caution)

Once a well-known name, ShopClues has been buried in complaints over fake products, counterfeit brands, and slow refunds. It's not an outright scam, but the risk is high. If you're buying something branded here, double-check the seller, reviews, and warranty details.

Stay smart, shop safe

Don’t trust a clean website. Trust what others are saying. Use ScamAdviser, check reviews, search for “[site name] scam,” and avoid weird domains like “.club” or “.store”. If a deal looks too good, it’s probably a bait. Stick to platforms that value trust over tricks.